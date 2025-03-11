6 Secluded Destinations For A Peaceful Holi Away From The Chaos

Not a fan of crowded streets, loud music, and colour fights that leave you scrubbing for days? You're not alone. While Holi is a festival of joy, sometimes the chaos can be a bit much. If you're looking for a quieter way to spend the long weekend — whether by the beach, in the hills, or surrounded by nature — there are plenty of offbeat places where you can escape the madness. From serene mountain retreats to hidden coastal gems, these six secluded destinations are perfect for a peaceful Holi experience without missing out on the holiday vibes.

Here Are 6 Offbeat Places To Celebrate Holi In Peace:

1. Landour, Uttarakhand

If you love Mussoorie but hate the crowds, Landour is your dream escape. Tucked away in the hills, this quiet little town is perfect for a slow, peaceful Holi. Picture yourself strolling past colonial-era bungalows, sipping hot chocolate at a cosy cafe, and enjoying breathtaking views of the Himalayas — all without the chaos of colour fights. Bonus: The crisp mountain air and relaxed pace make it an ideal spot to recharge.

Best For: A quiet holiday with stunning views and good food.

Chaukori. Photo: iStock

2. Chaukori, Uttarakhand

If you're really looking to go off the grid this Holi, Chaukori is your best bet. This untouched gem in Uttarakhand offers jaw-dropping views of the Nanda Devi and Panchachuli peaks, crisp mountain air, and a blissful sense of solitude. There's no nightlife, no big markets, and definitely no raucous Holi celebrations — just you, the mountains, and the occasional chirping of birds. It's the perfect place to unwind, breathe in the fresh air, and appreciate the simple pleasures of life.

Best For: Total peace, stunning landscapes, and a break from civilisation.

3. Andretta, Himachal Pradesh

This tiny, artsy village in Kangra Valley is as peaceful as it gets. Andretta has long been a retreat for painters, potters, and writers looking for inspiration away from the world. If a slow Holi with art workshops, pottery classes, and long walks through tea gardens sounds like your vibe, this is the place to be. The best part? No wild Holi parties — just serene countryside, creative energy, and maybe a touch of local cultural festivities if you're up for it.

Best For: Art lovers and anyone who wants a quiet, creative break.

Varkala. Photo: iStock

4. Varkala, Kerala

Not a fan of Holi celebrations but still want a break? Head to Varkala, where the only colours you'll see are in the sky at sunset. This coastal paradise offers dramatic cliffs, serene beaches, and plenty of yoga and wellness retreats. Instead of dodging colour attacks, you can spend Holi soaking up the sun, indulging in fresh seafood, or getting a rejuvenating Ayurvedic massage.

Best For: Beach lovers and wellness seekers who prefer stress-free holidays.

5. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Holi celebrations in many parts of India can be messy, but in Mawlynnong, cleanliness is a way of life. Often called "Asia's Cleanest Village," this picture-perfect spot in Meghalaya is ideal for those who prefer nature's colours over synthetic powders. Think lush greenery, charming bamboo houses, and the famous Living Root Bridges just a short trek away. Holi here is a subdued affair, mostly celebrated within homes, making it a great destination if you're looking to avoid the usual chaos.

Best For: Nature lovers and those who appreciate quiet, clean surroundings.

Kumbalangi. Photo: iStock

6. Kumbalangi, Kerala

Skip the usual touristy spots and head to Kumbalangi, Kerala's first model tourism village. This charming, offbeat destination near Kochi offers a glimpse into the slow-paced life of coastal Kerala, complete with canoe rides, homestays, and some of the freshest seafood you'll ever taste. Holi isn't widely celebrated here, so you won't have to worry about unwanted colour ambushes. Instead, you can spend your days watching fishermen at work, taking in gorgeous backwater views, and enjoying pure tranquillity.

Best For: A peaceful, cultural experience with amazing food.