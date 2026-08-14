Rs 940 For A Portion Of Fries? Indian Flight Attendant Shares Switzerland Reality Check

Breathtaking Alpine landscapes, picturesque towns, and postcard-perfect views – that's what makes Switzerland a dream destination for so many of us. The country may look like a fairytale land, but a recent experience shared by an Indian air hostess offers a reality check on affordability.

On Instagram, Madhuri Bhuvan, a flight attendant with Air India, shared a video, revealing how expensive things were in Switzerland. In the video, Madhuri revealed that she had paid Rs 940 for a small portion of fries in the country. Comparing it with prices in India, she said a much larger serving of fries could cost Rs 200 in India and joked that even a plate of momos or pizza and coke could be cheaper than the fries in Switzerland.

She went on to say that the experience made her appreciate the affordability of everyday life back home. “Bhai, tum India me ho na, tum raja ho literally (If you are in India, you are living like a king),” she said, describing Switzerland as one of the most expensive countries in the world.

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Sharing her experience, she wrote in the caption, “I've honestly never seen a country this expensive!" Switzerland is beautiful, but the prices had me questioning my entire salary. Every little thing feels so expensive that I was like…bhai, Switzerland jaane ke liye salary bhi Swiss wali chahiye (if you are planning to go to Switzerland, you will need ‘Swiss salary').

Take a look at the video:

The video gained attention online and received varied reactions. One user wrote, “Switzerland is an unnecessarily super expensive country because they give nearly twice/thrice the wages to people compared to other European countries.”

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Another commented, “The value of the currency plays a huge role. When your currency is weaker compared to the local currency abroad, everything just feels more expensive.”

Someone else compared the fries to Taj India prices and said, “If you go to Taj in India, there are fries for Rs 1500.”

“You definitely don't want to know the rent we pay here,” one replied.

“Abroad life is a scam," an individual added.

Sharing a similar experience, another user added, “I had small French fries and a medium McFlurry at the McDonald's in Zurich, and it cost me Rs 960. This is the reality of Switzerland.”

Previously, in another video, she shared a shocking experience after visiting Germany. In the video she shared that everywhere she went all the sign boards and information was written in German, and not in English.

Sharing the video she questioned why the Germans are so proud of their language while many Indians hesitate to converse in their mother tongue.