Roopkund Lake Travel Guide: How To Reach The Mysterious 'Lake Of Skeletons' In Uttarakhand

If you are fond of treks and wish to explore something beautiful and mysterious, add Uttarakhand's Roopkund Lake to your bucket list. For those who have not yet heard about this remote lake nestled high in the Himalayas, you might just get goosebumps. The Roopkund Lake is famously called the "lake of skeletons," as it is strewn with 600-800 human skeletons. When the snow melts, the skeletons are even visible in this otherwise frozen lake. But who were these people, and how did they end up here? This mystery has haunted several curious researchers and investigative travellers to date.

Theories Around The Mystery Of Roopkund Lake

The skeletons in the lake were first discovered by a patrolling British forest ranger in 1942. In the following years, several theories and legends grew around who these people could have been.

One old theory associates these remains with an Indian king, his wife and their attendants from some 870 years ago. Another suggests that some of the remains are of Indian soldiers who tried to invade Tibet in 1841. One theory assumed that this could have been where victims of an epidemic were buried. In general, it was assumed that all the skeletons belonged to a single group that must have died in a single catastrophic event.

Photo: euttaranchal

The Truth Behind The Skeletons In Roopkund Lake

It was in a five-year-long study published in 2019 that the scientist found that the skeletons belonged to people who were genetically diverse, and their deaths were separated in time by as much as 1,000 years. Some of these remains date back to around 1,200 years. While it is still not exactly known what happened to these people, they are no longer tied to a single event.

The mystery around the lake has inspired many adventurous travellers to take the Roopkund hike and see the stunning lake for themselves. Here's everything you need to know to plan a trip:

Location: Where Is Roopkund Lake

Roopkund Lake is located 5,029 metres (16,500ft) above sea level at the bottom of a steep slope on Trisul, one of India's highest mountains, in Uttarakhand, India.

Beautiful Trek And Stunning Views

The Roopkund lake is surrounded by rock-strewn glaciers and snow-covered mountains. The route leading to Roopkund passes through the twin Bugyals of Ali and Bedni - grass fields carpeted with colourful wildflowers that occur only above the height of 3,300 m in the Himalayas. All along the Roopkund trail, you get amazing views of peaks like Kedarnath, Chaukhamba, Neelkantha, Trishul and Nanda Ghunti.

Photo: uttarakhandtourism

The Week-Long Roopkund Trek: Explained

Roopkund trek is recommended for experienced trekkers because of its beyond-moderate level of difficulty. Roopkund is situated five days from the nearest settlement in Uttarakhand state, and the trek spans more than 50 km. Trekkers pass through ethereal mist and moss-covered oak forests. The trail then winds along expansive bugyals (stunning wildflowers). Lofty Himalayan peaks next come into view and can be seen for the next couple of days. The highest point of the trek at 5,000m is Junargali, a treacherous ridge with a 360-degree view of the high Himalayas. Roopkund lies 200m below this ridge.

Best Time To See The Roopkund Lake

The finest time of year to travel is July. The meadows in the valleys are quite lush. At this time of the year, enough of the frozen lake has melted away so you can see the bones of the skeletons. For a window, you can visit from May to June.

Tips For The Trek Everyone Should Follow

The following are some trekking guidelines as shared by Himalayan Daredevils:

Do not wear jeans or denim

Avoid packing too many snacks, colas, drinks, or personal foods.

Never carry throwaway plastic bottles or things that are wrapped or packed in plastic.

Because the weather is erratic at high elevations, bring a raincoat.

Enjoy this Uttarakhand gem's captivating mythology, stunning views, and spiritual atmosphere amid snow-clad natural beauty.