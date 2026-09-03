Planning A New York Trip? 10 Common Tourist Scams To Watch Out For

New York City is a destination that can keep travellers busy from morning to night, whether it is catching a Broadway show, exploring Times Square, riding the subway or heading towards the Statue of Liberty. But while the city's energy is part of its charm, visitors should also stay alert to some common tourist scams. The good news is that most are relatively easy to avoid. Knowing what to expect before you arrive can help you explore New York with greater confidence.

10 Common NYC Scams To Avoid

1. Costumed characters in Times Square

Taking a photograph with a costumed character can be a fun Times Square experience, but performers generally expect a tip. The situation can become costly when several characters join the picture, and each asks for payment. If you want a photo, agree on the tip beforehand and make it clear who you want in the frame.

2. Fake monks and bracelet sellers

People dressed in robes may approach visitors and offer bracelets as supposed gifts, only to ask for a donation afterwards. If someone tries to place an unsolicited bracelet or item on you, politely decline, do not engage, and keep walking.

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3. Fake petitions

Strangers may ask tourists to sign a petition or support a cause before requesting a donation. If you do not know the organisation or are uncomfortable with the request, you can simply say no and move on.

4. Fake Broadway and event tickets

Street sellers offering cheap Broadway tickets can be tempting, but unofficial tickets may be invalid or overpriced. The same caution applies to events at Madison Square Garden. Buy tickets from official box offices or authorised ticketing platforms instead.

5. Statue of Liberty ticket scams

The Statue of Liberty is a major tourist attraction, making it a common target for unauthorised sellers. Statue City Cruises is the authorised ferry provider, with tickets available online and from the authorised ticket office at Castle Clinton in The Battery. Avoid anyone nearby claiming to offer cheaper or official tickets.

6. Unlicensed cabs and fake rideshare drivers

Be cautious of people approaching you at airports or tourist areas and offering a ride. Use official yellow taxis or book through established rideshare apps such as Uber and Lyft rather than accepting unsolicited offers.

7. Overpriced pedicab rides

A pedicab is a three-wheeled, passenger-carrying tricycle, commonly used for sightseeing and short-distance transport. Confirm the fare before getting in. Ask how the price is calculated and clarify the expected total cost to avoid an unpleasant surprise at the end.

8. Food and ice cream price surprises

Food trucks and ice cream vendors are convenient when exploring the city, but check the price before ordering. New York City requires mobile food vendors to display prices, so ask to see the price list if the cost is unclear. If you don't, you might end up paying extra and get scammed.

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9. The Three Card Monte

If you see a crowd gathered around a street card game, keep walking. The apparent winners may be part of the setup, creating the impression that visitors can win. The safest approach is simply not to play.

10. Unsolicited help with luggage or OMNY

At airports and railway stations, strangers may offer to carry your bags and then demand a tip. Similarly, be wary of anyone near a subway station who offers to help you use OMNY and asks for your bank card, cash or payment details. Use official services and payment facilities instead.

NYC Safety Tips For Visitors

Keep your belongings secure, particularly in crowded areas such as Times Square and subway stations. Stay alert around traffic. Look both ways before crossing, even when you have the right of way. Use official services for taxis, tickets, ferries and tours. At night, stick to well-lit streets and busier routes if you are unfamiliar with the area. Do not feel pressured to accept an unsolicited offer, sign a petition or buy something from a stranger. If something feels too good to be true or an interaction seems unusually aggressive, walk away.

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A Little Awareness Goes A Long Way

New York City's sheer scale and pace can be overwhelming for first-time visitors, but a little preparation can make navigating the city much easier. Research transport, attraction tickets and local customs before your trip, and keep an eye on your surroundings while exploring.

You do not need to approach every stranger with suspicion. Simply be cautious about unsolicited offers, check prices before paying and use official services wherever possible. That way, you can focus on what brought you to New York in the first place - its neighbourhoods, attractions, food, culture and unmistakable city energy.