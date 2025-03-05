Passenger's Attempt To Open Emergency Exit Mid-Air Triggers Panic On Long International Flight

An unruly plane passenger who attempted to open the emergency door mid-flight was restrained by a flight attendant on a Plus Ultra Airlines flight. According to the New York Post, the incident took place on February 28 on a flight from Madrid, Spain, to Caracas, Venezuela. The flight was approximately halfway to the destination when the “restless” passenger began “annoying the person in the next seat with shouts and slapping him while he was asleep,” the flight attendant told Jam Press. Noticing the conflict, the crew members stepped in and changed the flyer's seat so he wouldn't disturb anyone. However, this did not stop the passenger from creating more chaos. Moments later, he went up to the emergency hatch and tried to open it, causing panic.

A video of the incident, going viral on social media, shows the crew members trying to restrain the miscreant while onlookers screamed in shock. The clip concluded with the passenger lying on the ground with his wrists bound.

"Immediately, our cabin crew subdued the passenger and, following the action protocol, secured him in the back of the plane until he reached the destination. At all times he was accompanied by two people from the crew, lying on the ground and attended to avoid any possible altercation," the Plus Ultra spokesperson said.

The culprit was detained upon arrival in Caracas.

A similar incident recently took place in India. In January, a passenger in an IndiGo flight from Jodhpur to Bengaluru, pulled the flap and opened the emergency exit door mid-air. The incident led to a stir onboard the flight and the pilots, and cabin crew initiated the standard operating protocols. The passenger has been arrested and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).