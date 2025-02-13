"No Crew Was Dismissed": Emirates Clarifies Claims Of Firing Cabin Crew Over Viral In-Flight Video

What is it like to work as a cabin crew member on an Emirates flight? While passengers enjoy top-tier services, life behind the scenes is entirely different. A former Emirates flight attendant recently shed light on this, sharing an inside look at daily crew activities. In a YouTube video uploaded last year, she documented what goes on behind closed doors at one of the world's largest airlines. The clip quickly went viral, but reports claimed that Emirates had fired the flight attendant and others involved in making the video. Now, the airline has responded.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, an Emirates spokesperson said, "Emirates is aware of the video mentioned and had investigated the matter at the time. We can confirm that no crew was dismissed as a result."

Amanda King, the ex-flight attendant, reportedly faced scrutiny after posting the 30-minute video titled 'Behind The Scenes as Emirates Cabin Crew - Things You DON'T See' as a Passenger on YouTube. The footage was filmed during a flight to Shanghai.

According to Gulf News, the video, uploaded in May 2024, allegedly showed Amanda King baking a cake onboard and sharing it with colleagues. She also reportedly allowed her boyfriend into a restricted crew-only zone. The clip further captured her switching her designated crew seat to sit beside her partner during takeoff and landing. These incidents, which involved unauthorised food preparation and access to prohibited areas, were in violation of flight regulations.

Reports suggested that Emirates raised concerns over the video exposing sensitive onboard areas, including emergency equipment locations and storage compartments. The footage unintentionally revealed operational details that airlines typically keep confidential due to security protocols. The potential breach prompted an internal review, as safeguarding in-flight procedures is considered critical for passenger and crew safety.