Man Opens Emergency Exit Onboard IndiGo Flight Minutes Before Takeoff, Arrested

An IndiGo flight from Rajasthan's Jodhpur was ready to leave for Bengaluru this morning. All passengers boarded the aircraft and the cabin crew began the flight safety demonstration, and the take-off was scheduled at 10:10 am. But, suddenly, a passenger pulled the flag and opened the emergency exit door.

The incident led to a stir onboard the flight and the pilots, and cabin crew initiated the standard operating protocols. The passenger has been arrested and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Siraj Kidwai, who works for Axis Bank, claims he accidentally opened the flap. After the emergency exit was opened, a direct message was sent to the pilot, and security officials later removed the passenger from the plane.

IndiGo said, "Today, during the safety briefing before the departure of flight 6E 6033 from Jodhpur to Bengaluru, a passenger opened the emergency exit flap. The crew immediately followed standard operating procedures. The passenger was later disembarked and handed over to law enforcement officials for investigation."

"We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers on the flight and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security in all our operations," they added.

The passenger is being questioned by CISF personnel at the airport police station in Jodhpur. The incident caused a 20-minute delay in take-off, reportedly leading to a stir onboard the aircraft.