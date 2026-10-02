Offbeat Places In Ladakh For An Unforgettable Himalayan Escape

While Ladakh is increasingly gaining popularity for this adventure, as well as spiritual travel; there is one part of Ladakh which is also gaining popularity for its monasteries, heritage villages, valleys which can help people re-connect with themselves and understand life more meaningfully.

The real beauty of Ladakh often lies in these offbeat destinations, which follow their own rhythm. The century old monasteries, the villages which remain more connected to the serene mountains and the quiet and peaceful side of Ladakh, which people should explore.

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Rangdum: Located on the road between Kargil and Padum, Rangdum is surrounded by sweeping grasslands, rugged mountains and an extraordinary sense of isolation. The settlement lies around 130 kilometres from Kargil and is known for its 18th century monastery, positioned on a hillock like a fortress overlooking the valley. It also serves as a base for trekking routes in the region.

Travellers pass through the greener reaches of Suru Valley before the landscape gradually becomes wider, emptier and more elemental. Rangdum offers the slower pace of life- distant glaciers, grazing animals and a monastery standing alone beneath an immense sky. Travelling in such a place can help people cut off from the usual hustles of life and make them reset their physical and mental state; walking through the settlement and watching the light move across the mountains.

Sumda Chun: Hidden in the mountains southwest of Leh, Sumda Chun is among Ladakh's most remarkable yet rarely visited heritage locations. The monasteries here present the traditions of Tibetan Buddhism in the western Himalayas and has been the subject of significant heritage-conservation efforts.

This place has its historical significance with sculptures, paintings and architectural details that reveal the cultural connection of the Himalayan world. The other side of Sumda Chun is a living village, surrounded by fields, streams and mountains. Such places should be travelled with the help of local guide, who can help them understand the historic significance of the place.

Garkone and Darchik: The villages of Garkone and Darchik offer one of Ladakh's most striking visual contrasts. Rocky, arid mountains surround pockets of green fields, poplar trees and apricot orchards, creating landscapes that feel almost hidden from the rest of the region.

These form part of the area commonly known as Aryan Valley and are home to communities with distinctive folk traditions, food, attire and cultural practices. There are apricot festivals in the region, featuring music and dance traditions from villages including Darchik, Garkone, Dha, Hanu and adjoining settlements. Travellers can walk through orchards, taste seasonal apricots and traditional food, and learn how communities have adapted agriculture to the mountain environment.

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The Inner Suru Valley: Purtikchey, Panikhar and Parkachik

Suru Valley is often crossed quickly by travellers heading towards Zanskar, but its smaller settlements are inviting for travellers. Purtikchey offers views of Nun Peak, while Panikhar offers base for trekking, mountaineering and river rafting. Moving farther, Parkachik is known for its glacier and access to rugged mountain terrain.

People who enjoy photography, slow walks, want to enjoy glacial streams running beside cultivated land should visit this part of Ladakh.

Hanle: Hanle has gradually gained attention among astronomy enthusiasts, but its remoteness continues to protect its sense of wilderness. Located approximately 260 kilometres from Leh at an altitude of around 4,500 metres, the village is known for exceptionally clear skies, minimal light pollution and the Indian Astronomical Observatory. The surrounding Changthang landscape is also home to wildlife such as kiang, marmots and several bird species.

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During the day, Hanle looks picturesque due to its vast plains, distant mountains and scattered homes. After sunset, the place looks breathtaking because of its clear skies. Travellers can use designated stargazing locations, follow local instructions and enjoy the beauty of the nights.

Remote travel in Ladakh could mean a time for self-introspection, understanding life more deeply. Network connectivity can be limited, weather may alter road conditions quickly, and accommodation could be very simple. Such travel destinations can make people realise that happiness of life can lie in simpler things and around humbler people.

- Govind Gaur, CEO & Co-founder of WanderOn