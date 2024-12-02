Northeast Frontier Railway Unveils State-Of-The-Art Laundry Facility In Guwahati

The capacity of this new boot laundry care centre is 32,000 bedrolls per day. (Photo Credit: iStock)

The Northeast Frontier Railway has set up a new laundry care centre in Guwahati with a capacity of 32,000 bedrolls per day to provide hygienic and good-quality linen to all passengers. The state-of-the-art laundry at Guwahati is a tunnel-based system which has numerous features, including the capability to handle large volumes of linen. Sharing details of the newly setup laundry CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said, "The capacity of this new boot laundry care centre is 32,000 bedrolls per day. Apart from this, blankets and pillow covers are also being cleaned up.

The state-of-the-art laundry at Guwahati is a tunnel-based system which has numerous features, including the capability to handle large volumes of linen while optimising usage of water, power, steam and chemicals along with automatic transfer to subsequent stages..." Meanwhile, North Western Railway is also providing hygienic and good-quality linen to all passengers by using an automatic washing plant in Jaipur. Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, detailed the cleaning process and shared plans for further expansion of the cleaning facility.

"It is the responsibility of North Western Railway and the Railways to provide good quality linen and in this sequence, today we have shown how we clean, wash and calendar the linen in a quality manner and after that we give it to the passengers and the expansion plan that is being made here, keeping in mind the need of washing linen as per the requirement of other passenger trains, expansion is also being done here," said Captain Shashi Kiran

Our capacity in the North Western Railway is 56 tonnes till now and we are increasing it further. We have more plans and we are increasing it further too so that we can provide better facilities to the passengers," he added. Indian Railways in a bid to provide clean, hygienic, well-ironed quality linen and bedrolls to all passengers travelling in air-conditioned (AC) sleeper classes use the latest state-of-the-art technology for a good passenger experience.

According to Railway officials, linen provided to the passengers during the train journey is washed in mechanised laundries and washing facilities after every single use.

