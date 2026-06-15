Taj Mahal Now Just Two Hours Away As Noida International Airport Begins Flight Operations

The newly opened Noida International Airport at Jewar places India's most famous monument within a two-hour drive via the Yamuna Expressway

Travellers heading to the Taj Mahal now have a new and quicker gateway. Noida International Airport (DXN) at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh officially began flight operations today (June 15), bringing one of India's most famous landmarks within an easy two-hour drive of a major airport.

Located in Jewar, the new airport is around 139 kilometres from the Taj Mahal in Agra. Thanks to the Yamuna Expressway, visitors can reach the iconic monument in about two hours. In comparison, the journey from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to the Taj Mahal often takes more than three hours.

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A New Route To India's Most Famous Monument

For domestic and international travellers planning a visit to Agra, the new airport could make the journey much smoother. The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most visited attractions in India, draws millions of tourists every year.

Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, the white marble monument remains a must-visit destination for history lovers, photographers and first-time visitors to India. The shorter travel time from Jewar is expected to make weekend trips and same-day visits to Agra more convenient.

Airport Opens With First Flights

Noida International Airport received its first landing on Monday when an IndiGo flight arrived from Lucknow. Shortly afterwards, the first flight took off for Lucknow, marking the beginning of commercial operations at the greenfield airport.

The airport is expected to serve passengers from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

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Built For Future Growth

The first phase of the airport can handle 12 million passengers annually and includes a runway, an integrated terminal and an air traffic control tower.

Spread across about 1,334 hectares, the airport is planned in four phases. Once fully developed, it is expected to have five runways and a passenger handling capacity of up to 225 million travellers every year.