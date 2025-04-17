Watch: Travel Vlogger Takes You Inside A Transparent Pod Hanging From A Mountain

Unusual stays are an absolute dream for travellers who crave adventure and thrill in their getaways. Forget those plain hotel rooms – imagine sleeping in a cosy treehouse, gazing at stars from a glass igloo, or chilling in a vintage campervan parked right by the beach. These are not just places to crash, they are full-blown experiences that make your trips unforgettable. But if you thought that was wild, wait till you hear about OVO Patagonia in Argentina. This unique stay has taken things up several notches by offering a transparent pod that hangs off the side of a mountain.

Travel vlogger Aakanksha Monga recently experienced this gravity-defying stay and shared her whole adventure on Instagram. Instead of a welcome drink, guests are greeted with a 40-minute trek through the woods, leading them up a mountain trail. And the real kicker? To reach the actual room, Aakanksha had to walk 350 meters along the edge of a cliff. No big deal, just casually defying death.

The pod was divided into three levels – a living room where gourmet meals were served with jaw-dropping views of the mountains, a bedroom perfect for sleeping under the stars and even a floating net.

And yes, even the bathroom had a view that could make you forget what you walked in for. Describing the entire experience, Aakanksha called it the “scariest but most unique hotel in the world.” The price tag? $1,500 per night. The traveller vlogger insisted it was worth it by saying, “Every moment here, disconnected from the world, felt like a dream.”

In her caption, the vlogger asked, “So, would you spend a night hanging off a mountain OR is this just too wild for your bucket list?”

Travel lovers made sure to leave their reactions in the comments section.

A user wrote, “It must be an amazing experience.”

Another one added, “This is super unique! Would love to try someday.”

Many called the stay “unreal.”

“How's the stargazing experience there? Is the Milky Way visible?” asked someone.

A comment read, “Crazy and cool at the same time.”

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.