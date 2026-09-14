"Like A Movie Script": Anand Mahindra Recalls Daman's Journey From Bootlegging Hub To Tourist Hub

Industrialist and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared the fascinating story of coastal Union Territory Daman and how it has changed its reputation over the last few years in terms of tourism.

On September 13, the 71-year-old personality took to his X handle to note how Daman's picture look different today. In the post, Mahindra began by calling Daman's story like a "movie script" and recalled that for years after the territory was liberated from Portuguese rule, it became known for cheap alcohol and liquor being taken across the border than its beaches and heritage.

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Since Daman is situated next to Gujarat, which is a dry state, and Maharashtra, where liquor taxes are high, Mahindra said the Union Territory became a regional hub for "duty-free spirits." He also recalled stories from his younger days, when the cars of his friends and family would be carefully checked by customs officials when they drove back across the border. All of this, as per him, got stuck with Daman, as many saw this coastal UT as a "smuggling enclave", a "bootlegger's haven" and a low-tax weekend getaway.

However, the industrialist pointed out that he came across many posts about Daman that showed a different side of the place. "The bootlegging reputation is steadily giving way to something far more enduring: restored colonial forts, clean coastal promenades, rich heritage, and massive seaside tourism potential," he wrote.

He ended the post with a simple thought, "It is a subtle but strong reminder that our past reputations do not have to be our permanent destinations.

Watch the full post below:

Several internet users reacted to Anand Mahindra's post about Daman.

One user wrote, "Yes, it's Daman is damn beautiful-er now! But those meticulous car trunk searches are still on!!! Also, sir, you're forgetting Diu, a little-less beautiful than Daman."

Another user commented, "Trying to become another Goa would waste what Daman already has. The forts, promenade and history give it a reason to be visited on its own terms."

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"This is what real transformation looks like: a place once defined by its past reputation choosing to be defined by its future," commented a third person.

"If it can offer the night life n casino of goa. It would be firing up as the best domestic destination. Also ease some pressure on Goa. The competitive might also result in value for money services in both the cities," commented another person.