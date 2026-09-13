Man Living In Canada For Nearly A Decade Says Life Is No Longer The Same

An Indian man who has lived in Canada for nearly a decade has shared his view on how life in the country has changed over the years. He said rising expenses, financial pressure and harder work have changed the way people experience everyday life. Instagram user Amar Nath Puri shared a video on his social media handle reflecting on the changes he has seen during his time in Canada. In the caption, he said that the Canada he sees today is not the same as it was when he arrived.

Puri said life feels more expensive and people are working harder, while financial pressure has increased. He also said he sees more people simply trying to get through each day.

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According to Puri, daily life for many people has become a repeated cycle of work, bills, rent and family responsibilities. He said that somewhere along the way, people stopped enjoying life.

Social Media Reaction

Puri's post has received several reactions online.

One user commented, "I have been in Canada for the past 21 years. It used to be beautiful, peaceful, and calm. Now, I have literally stopped going out unless it is very important. I am not happy with the situation."

Another user noted, "I agree. I have been in Canada for more than 15 years, and I have seen that Canada has deteriorated in terms of its standard of living."

"This is not only a problem in Canada, but a problem throughout the world," added a third user