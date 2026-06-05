"Canada Has Turned Into An Indian Colony": Viral Toronto Dance Video Sparks Backlash

A viral video capturing hundreds of people dancing at an Indian cultural event in Toronto has ignited a fierce global debate online. The footage highlights growing tensions surrounding immigration and integration within Western nations. The clip features large crowds enjoying traditional music, food stalls, and energetic dance performances in a public space. However, the joyful celebration quickly became a battleground on social media after a user shared the video with a controversial caption.

The post alleged that Canada has turned into an Indian colony and claimed that local citizens are becoming a minority due to a flood of immigrants.

"Canada has turned into an Indian colony... We cannot let this happen to us."

The post quickly triggered a psychological hook of cultural anxiety, drawing thousands of polarised reactions. Critics of the event expressed deep frustration, questioning why immigrants replicate their homeland traditions abroad rather than assimilating into local culture. Some commenters even demanded that such celebrations be restricted entirely.

Conversely, a massive wave of internet users rushed to defend the diaspora, exposing the xenophobic undertones of the criticism. Many pointed out the hypocrisy of targeting hard-working communities.

They highlighted that Canada was built entirely on the contributions of immigrants who pay substantial taxes and fill crucial labour shortages. Others defended the festival simply as a display of harmless celebration, asking how anyone could find misery in people having fun.

This digital clash reflects deeper societal anxieties as economic strains and shifting demographics cause friction in major global hubs. While multiculturalism remains a cornerstone of Canadian identity, this viral incident reveals a growing undercurrent of hostility toward visible minority communities.