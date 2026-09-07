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Industrialist Anand Mahindra Shares Mumbai Festive Glimpse, Says "I Love Being A Mumbaikar"

Mahindra shared the video as Mumbai prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi, with Ganpati idols arriving at pandals.

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Industrialist Anand Mahindra Shares Mumbai Festive Glimpse, Says "I Love Being A Mumbaikar"
His video captures dhol-tasha performances and Govindas forming human pyramids.

Mumbai is in a festive mood, and Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a glimpse of the celebrations filling the city with energy. His video captures dhol-tasha performances, cheering crowds, and Govindas forming human pyramids during Janmashtami.

The video carries the text, "This is how Mumbai sounds these days."

Mahindra shared the video as Mumbai prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi, with Ganpati idols arriving at pandals and neighbourhoods getting ready for the celebrations.

Watch Video Here:

Ganpati Aagman and Janmashtami have already added to the activity across the city.

Explaining his focus on Mumbai, Mahindra wrote on X, "This Sunday, I'm not posting anything about an undiscovered exotic place. Because as this festive season begins to wind itself up, ALL roads lead to Mumbai."

He also expressed his love for the city, writing, "Damn. I love being a Mumbaikar."

Social Media Reaction

The post drew reactions from social media users, with many agreeing with Mahindra and sharing their own experiences of Mumbai during the festive season.

One user commented, "Can't agree more. Once you get a taste of Mumbai's vibe, you just can't stay away from it."

Another user noted, "Mumbai hits different when festivals are around."

"It's too energetic," added a third user.
 

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