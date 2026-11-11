Leonardo DiCaprio Bought A 104-Acre Caribbean Island For $1.75 Million To Create A Sustainable Holiday Destination

Belize has plenty to draw travellers to its shores. There is the Belize Barrier Reef, one of the world's great marine ecosystems, clear Caribbean waters, and a mix of island life and ancient Mayan heritage. But one of its lesser-known islands caught the attention of Leonardo DiCaprio long before it became associated with an ambitious luxury tourism project.

In 2005, the actor bought Blackadore Caye, a 104-acre private island off the coast of Belize, for a reported $1.75 million. His plan was to turn it into a luxury resort, but with a difference. Instead of simply building villas and holiday facilities, he wanted to restore parts of the island's damaged ecosystem and create a destination built around sustainability.

The resort was supposed to open in 2018. It still hasn't welcomed guests.

The Belize Island Leonardo Dicaprio Fell In Love With

Blackadore Caye is located west of Ambergris Caye, in the Caribbean Sea, close to the Belize Barrier Reef. The small island covers approximately 104 acres and was largely uninhabited when DiCaprio bought it.

During a holiday in Belize in 2004, he was staying at Cayo Espanto, an ultra-luxury resort owned by hotelier Jeff Gram. That was when he discovered Blackadore Caye.

DiCaprio was drawn to Belize's marine life, coral reefs and cultural heritage. He later bought the island with Gram for a reported $1.75 million.

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For travellers, the location is special in itself. Belize is known for its barrier reef, marine life and islands that offer access to the Caribbean. The country is also home to manatees, several fish species and Mayan archaeological sites.

Blackadore Caye was not quite the untouched tropical paradise it might have appeared to be, though. The island had experienced overfishing, coastal erosion and vegetation loss. DiCaprio wanted to make its recovery the starting point for a tourism project.

What Would This Private Island Resort Look Like?

The proposed development was named Blackadore Caye, A Restorative Island. It was designed to offer an exclusive island holiday while investing in the restoration of the surrounding environment.

The plan included 36 resort bungalows and 36 private beachfront villas that would be available for purchase. The development was planned around renewable energy. It would use solar power, rainwater harvesting and zero-waste infrastructure were among the proposed features.

Blackadore Caye is close to the Belize Barrier Reef, making its surrounding waters an important part of the development story. The reef is a major attraction for visitors to Belize, particularly those interested in diving, snorkelling and marine life.

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The Luxury Resort Not Opened Yet

The resort was expected to open around 2018 but that didn't happen due to major design setbacks. Some of the planned structures, like overwater developments, drew a lot of criticism because of how they could impact marine habitats.

The problems became even bigger because of the practical challenges that come with building a luxury resort on a low-lying island