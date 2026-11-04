In 2001, Bear Grylls Bought A 20-Acre Island Over A London Home. It Has No Power Or Running Water

Imagine swapping a pricey London apartment for a private island with dramatic coastal views, a historic lighthouse and two cottages overlooking the sea. Sounds like a dream, doesn't it? This is what television adventurer Bear Grylls and his wife, Shara Grylls, decided to do back in 2001.

Instead of spending their money on a London flat, the couple bought a 20-acre private island off the coast of Wales, along with a houseboat on the Thames. The combined cost of the two properties was less than $300,000, making the unusual purchase cheaper than the London apartment they had initially considered.

Located off the Llyn Peninsula near Abersoch, the island, known as St Tudwal's Island West, offers a glimpse of a quieter, more secluded side of Wales. Think rugged coastlines, sweeping sea views, a historic lighthouse and a home surrounded by nothing but the sounds of nature. However, life on this private island was far from a conventional holiday.

Bear Grylls' 20-Acre Private Island: A Remote Welsh Escape

Grylls and Shara purchased the island for approximately £95,000, while the houseboat cost around £100,000, according to reports. The property came with a 200-year-old lighthouse and two former lighthouse keepers' cottages.

While the setting was picturesque, the cottages were in a rather neglected state when the couple first arrived. There was no electricity, running water or even a proper roof. The buildings were derelict, with rubble and rats adding to the challenges of making the island habitable.

Recalling the purchase in an interview with The Sunday Times in 2021, Grylls said, "In 2001 we were going to buy a London flat for $288,000, but we bought a houseboat on the Thames [now sold] and the island together and it cost less than the apartment, so we decided on the path less trodden and an amazing adventure."

From Derelict Cottages To A Family Retreat

Turning the rundown property into a comfortable home was no small undertaking. The couple spent years working on the cottages, eventually combining the two buildings to create a four-bedroom family retreat.

The house retains much of its old-world character, with thick limestone walls that help keep the interiors cool during summer and warm in winter. But the island's location comes with its own challenges, particularly when the weather turns rough.

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Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2012, Grylls described the experience, saying, "It's as tough as you get, with two-foot-thick old limestone walls that make it cool in summer and warm in winter. But when those gales come in, you can still feel it almost shake, and sea spray reaches the windows despite the 150-foot elevation."

The island is primarily a private getaway for Grylls, Shara and their three children. They occasionally host friends, although visitors need to be prepared for an unconventional stay. As Grylls told The Sunday Times, "We do sometimes have friends to stay with, but only one family at a time, and they need to be up for an adventure and prepared to get stuck there if the weather turns."

How Do You Get To Bear Grylls' Private Island?

Getting to the island is an adventure in itself. Unlike conventional holiday homes, where supplies can be delivered to the doorstep, reaching this property requires navigating the surrounding waters and planning around the weather.

For years, the family had to keep a boat on a mooring, row ashore and walk nearly a mile along the beach carrying their shopping and other essentials. It took Grylls around a decade to secure permission to construct a slipway, which made transporting supplies considerably easier.

"We have finished about three years ago. It has been life-changing for us. Previously we had to keep a boat on a mooring, row ashore and walk a mile up the beach with all the shopping," he explained.

The family uses an old RNLI D-class lifeboat to travel to and from the island, along with a quad bike and trailer to transport supplies to the house. However, rough seas and unpredictable coastal weather can still make the journey difficult.

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How Does The Island Manage Electricity And Water?

One of the most interesting aspects of this remote Welsh retreat is how it manages its everyday needs. With no connection to the mainland's electricity or water supply, the property relies on alternative sources of energy and water.

A small wind turbine generates electricity, while rainwater collected from the roof provides the family with water. The island's off-grid arrangement allows the family to enjoy a relatively self-sufficient lifestyle, despite being just a few miles offshore.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2008, Grylls explained, "Part of each year my young family and I live on a small remote Welsh island. It is a few miles offshore with no mains electricity or running water. We power the island with a small wind turbine, and we collect rainwater off the roof. It works."

For travellers who dream of escaping crowded cities and spending time amid dramatic coastal landscapes, St Tudwal's Island West offers an intriguing picture of remote island living. It may not have the conveniences of a luxury resort, but its historic lighthouse, rugged surroundings and secluded setting make it a rather extraordinary family retreat.