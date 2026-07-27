Kinnaur Kailash Yatra 2026 To Begin From July 30: Registration, Dates And Safety Rules Explained

Devotees planning to visit Kinnaur Kailash this year can finally start preparing for the much-awaited pilgrimage. The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra 2026 is expected to begin from July 30. The yatra was postponed earlier after officials found several safety risks in the route, including active glaciers, falling rocks and landslides. After a fresh review of the route and safety arrangements, the pilgrimage is now set to resume. Since the route is difficult, devotees are advised to complete all formalities and follow the official guidelines before starting the journey.

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If you are planning to join the Yatra, here is everything you need to know about the registration process, important dates and other key details before beginning the journey.

Dates

The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra 2026 was earlier planned from July 1 to July 30. Since the route was closed for some time due to safety concerns, the pilgrimage schedule has now been shortened. Travellers can visit the sacred site from July 30 to August 10. The yatra will take place only if the weather conditions are safe. Authorities may change or stop the trek if the atmosphere becomes dangerous.

Registration

Only 375 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Kinnaur Kailash each day and those planning the trek will need to register early. At least, 175 spots will be available through online registration, https://hpkinnaur.nic.in/, while 125 spots will be provided during offline registration. The remaining 75 spots can be registered via Adventure Tour Operators Association Kinnaur.

For those choosing online registration, the portal will open on July 28 at 10 AM. At first, bookings will be available for the dates from July 30 to August 4. Pilgrims who want to register offline will need to reach the Registration Camp at Tangling Village on July 30 by 6 AM.

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Medical Fitness Certificate Is Mandatory

Pilgrims undertaking the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra must carry a valid medical fitness certificate. According to the official notice, devotees can obtain the certificate from a registered medical officer in their area before the yatra or undergo a medical examination at the Medical Camp in Tangling Village. No pilgrim will be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage without completing the mandatory registration process.

According to The Tribune, a meeting was recently held to discuss the arrangements for the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra. It was led by Kalpa SDM and Yatra Organising Committee chairman Praveen Bhardwaj. Officials checked all the important preparations needed for the pilgrimage.

This included traffic control, medical help, drinking water, security, disaster response and overall safety of pilgrims. The authorities are making sure that proper arrangements are in place before the yatra begins.