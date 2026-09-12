In Himachal Pradesh, 2.5 Lakh Women To Get Rs 1,500 Each On October 2

The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to give two major benefits to economically weaker sections of the state on October 2, with around 2.5 lakh women set to receive Rs 1,500 each and nearly 1.80 lakh extremely poor families expected to get up to 300 units of free electricity.

Under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme, eligible women between 21 and 60 years of age will receive Rs 1,500 directly in their bank accounts. The ninth phase of the scheme is scheduled to be completed by September 20.

According to officials, around 2.41 lakh applications have already reached the Rural Development Department following verification of the eighth phase. Around 10,000 additional applications are expected during the ninth phase, potentially taking the total number of beneficiaries to around 2.5 lakh.

After the processing of applications received in the ninth phase, the list of eligible beneficiaries is expected to be notified at the SDM level on September 25. The government will then begin preparations to transfer the assistance directly into the bank accounts of eligible women.

Women above the age of 60 who meet the eligibility criteria are already covered under social security pension schemes.

1.8 Lakh Families Shortlisted For Free Electricity

Alongside the women's financial assistance scheme, the Himachal government is also preparing to implement a 300-unit free electricity scheme for around 1.80 lakh extremely poor families.

The beneficiaries have reportedly been shortlisted using data collected at the panchayat level. The Rural Development Department has prepared the beneficiary database based on information gathered from rural areas.

The state government is planning to roll out both initiatives on October 2. The Social Justice and Empowerment Department will facilitate the direct transfer of Rs 1,500 to eligible women's bank accounts after completion of the verification process.

The government says the direct benefit transfer mechanism is aimed at ensuring that financial assistance reaches eligible women without any intermediary.

The proposed 300-unit free electricity scheme is also expected to provide significant relief to the state's poorest households by reducing their monthly domestic power burden.

With preparations for both schemes being expedited by the concerned departments, the October 2 rollout could provide a major financial and household expense relief to thousands of families across Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to highlight the government's welfare initiatives and their intended benefits for economically weaker sections.

With inputs from Shimla, VD Sharma