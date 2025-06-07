Kelowna's "Trickshaw" Rides Turn Heads With Acrobatics And Laughter

Kelowna, a city in Canada, continues to attract visitors with its blend of natural beauty and outdoor activities. Known for its vineyards, pine forests, and the expansive Okanagan Lake, the city offers a range of recreational options-from hiking at Knox Mountain Park to cycling along the historic Myra Canyon trestles. Among the more unconventional experiences available in the region is a hand-pulled rickshaw service operated by local resident Daniel Power. According to his social media presence, Power began constructing and operating these rickshaws in 2013. His rides, which often include spontaneous stunts and performances, have become a distinctive feature of Kelowna's tourism landscape.

In one Instagram video, Daniel Power, wearing only a pair of fitted shorts, was seen pulling the shafts of the rickshaw as the female passengers squealed in excitement. At first, he started slow before picking up speed and running on the streets of Kelowna at night. In one moment, when the rickshaw was in motion, Daniel lifted his body in the air by supporting his hands on the shaft. The result? The rickshaw got tilted backwards as the tourists screamed in fun. Daniel then turned upside down, showcasing his impeccable skill, balance and dexterity. “Screaming ununderstandably,” read the side note. The video received 12.4 million views.

Now, let's see how the internet reacted to the post.

“Getting magic miked on the way to the next bar is probably the best scenario that could possibly happen,” read a remark.

“He was a fairy,” pointed out another.

“I looked away from my phone for a sec and when I looked back, he was upside down facing me and I lost it,” admitted one user.

“Not the eye contact while he's hanging upside down,” shared an individual.

“Oh wow! This looks like they had a great time! He was the show! Whatever they paid was worth every penny,” commented one person.

“Petition to replace all overworked city horses with these guys,” joked someone else.

Here is another video of Daniel Power showing off his uber-cool rickshaw stunts — this time with a group of elderly women on board, who could not stop giggling throughout the ride. “Never too old to have a good time,” read his apt caption.

Check out this superb show from Daniel Power:

So, the next time you are visiting Kelowna, do not miss this eccentric rickshaw ride.