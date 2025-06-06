Bungee Jumping Instructor's Words Helps Tourist Take The Leap, Video Gets 38 Million Views

Bungee jumping in Rishikesh is a popular bucket-list experience for adventure seekers. Recently, a video going viral on Instagram highlights the often overlooked moments behind the adrenaline - patience, trust and empathy. A video capturing a Himalayan Bungee Jumping staff member gently coaching a visibly nervous tourist has been grabbing attention for all the right reasons. The young woman, standing at the edge of the platform, repeatedly asks for a minute to gather courage, only to be met with calm, reassuring words that ultimately helped her take the leap.

The clip shows the girl hesitating as she prepares for her jump, clearly overwhelmed by the height and intensity of the moment. In response, the staff member is heard patiently guiding her through every step, saying, “Okay, without looking down, just look up and walk. Today is going to be the best part of your life. Let's go, ma'am.”

As she continues to stall, requesting more time, he gently tells her, “One minute does not help you, ma'am. One minute is not going to help you. Let's go.” His tone remains firm yet kind throughout the exchange.

He reminds her repeatedly that she is safe, saying, “You are 200% safe here. Everyone is afraid. You are a part of it. But you have to prove yourself.”

At one point, when the woman tells him she fears she won't be able to breathe mid-jump, he calmly replies, “Nothing like that will happen. This is all overthinking. You are using your brain here. You don't have to use your brain here. Listen to your heart today.”

Eventually, she agrees to proceed. Holding her harness tightly, the staff member counts down, “Alright, 3, 2, 1, nice,” and the tourist jumps - overcoming her fear in front of the cheering crew. The viral video has clocked 38 million views on Instagram.

Watch the clip here:

Here's another one capturing the final leap:

The internet has responded with overwhelming positivity. Many praised the staffer's steady support, calling him a “coach, counsellor, and friend—all in one.”

One user said, “That man deserves an award. No drama, no panic—just calm, steady support.”

Another noted, “My respect for adventure sport staff just doubled. It's not easy standing at that edge with someone panicking.”

A few were even more emotional, with comments like “Goosebumps. His line ‘One minute won't help you' hit hard,” and “He didn't just help her jump, he helped her believe.”

One summed it up best: “More than a thrill, this was therapy.”