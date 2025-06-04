Active Travel: Why It Is the Hottest Way To See The World Today

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Active travel is surging, with more people choosing adventures like hiking and cycling over traditional lounging. This trend emphasises connecting with nature and wellness, appealing to various travellers. It's reshaping vacations into fulfilling experiences.

Active travel is booming — and social media is full of proof. From hiking Italy's Amalfi Coast to cycling through Vietnam or paddleboarding in the Scottish Highlands, more people are choosing active holidays over lounging poolside. It's not about extreme fitness, but about connecting with nature, culture, and your own wellbeing through movement. This shift isn't a passing fad; it's reshaping how we think about time off. Active travel blends adventure with purpose, making holidays more energising, immersive, and fulfilling. If you're after experiences that leave you feeling better, not just tanned, this is the trend worth paying attention to.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Latest Trend Of 'Active Travel':

What Is Active Travel:

At its core, active travel means going on a trip where physical activity is the main attraction. Think walking, hiking, biking, kayaking, skiing, even yoga retreats. But this isn't just for ultra-fit adventurers. Active travel is for anyone who wants to break away from the all-inclusive poolside default and engage more deeply with a place — and themselves — along the way.

Tour operators like G Adventures, Intrepid Travel, and Exodus Travels have seen a noticeable uptick in bookings for active holidays, especially among solo travellers and groups aged 30 to 55. According to a 2023 report from the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), 65% of global travellers are now seeking physical activities during their trips, a figure that's doubled since 2019.

Why Active Travel Is Everywhere Right Now:

There's no single reason why active travel is booming — it's more like a perfect storm. The post-pandemic desire to be outdoors, growing awareness around health and wellness, and the appeal of sustainable tourism have all pushed people towards more meaningful, movement-based experiences.

Mental health is also part of the conversation. According to the UK's Mental Health Foundation, regular physical activity is linked to lower rates of depression and anxiety. When you factor in the mood-boosting benefits of nature — see: The Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku or "forest bathing" — it's no surprise that travellers are choosing walking over wine tastings.

Active travel also tends to be kinder to the planet. Walking or cycling produces far fewer emissions than a rental car or domestic flight. Plus, small-group trips often work closely with local guides, stay in family-run accommodations, and eat at locally owned restaurants — which means your money stays within the community.

Social media has played its role too. Instagram and TikTok are full of creators showing off sunrise hikes in Patagonia or backcountry ski routes in the French Alps, making these once-niche experiences look both aspirational and accessible.

How (And Where) To Do Active Travel Right:

You don't need to be a marathon runner or adrenaline junkie to enjoy active travel. It's really about choosing a type of movement that feels good — then building your holiday around it. From relaxed rambles to full-body workouts in scenic spots, here's how to turn any trip into an active one:

1. Walking And Hiking Holidays

For those who like to move at a slower pace but still crave fresh air and scenery, walking trips are a great entry point. They allow you to soak up local culture, take detours on a whim, and enjoy real downtime without total stillness. Try the gentle trails of the Cotswolds or more iconic routes like Spain's Camino de Santiago. In Italy's Dolomites, days of hiking end with hearty meals in cosy mountain lodges. Or stay closer to home with scenic hikes through the Lake District or Snowdonia — dramatic views included.

2. Cycling Adventures

Cycling holidays are perfect if you want to see more in a day without rushing. They offer the freedom to go off the beaten path, often with the added bonus of local food stops along the way. In Vietnam, the Hai Van Pass delivers a mix of coastline, culture, and unforgettable photo ops. For a laid-back ride, try the vineyards of Provence or the well-marked cycleways of the Netherlands, where pretty towns and pastry stops go hand-in-hand.

3. Wellness And Fitness Retreats

Not all active travel needs to be fast-paced. If you prefer to slow down and reset, wellness breaks blend movement with mindfulness. Yoga retreats, surf camps, and fitness weekends offer structured activity with time to rest, recharge, and maybe even go offline. These experiences are often hosted in scenic, nature-heavy locations — think coastal Portugal, the Balearics, or the Scottish Highlands — and can be as intense or laid-back as you like.

4. Snow And Winter Sports

Winter doesn't mean staying indoors — for some, it's the best time to be active. Skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing offer high-energy options that are fun whether you're a seasoned pro or a total beginner. If you want to dodge the Alpine crowds (and price tags), consider Sierra Nevada in Spain or Bansko in Bulgaria. Both have solid slopes, budget-friendly lift passes, and a relaxed apres-ski scene.

5. Water-Based Activities

If your ideal trip involves staying cool and active, water sports tick both boxes. These experiences are often set in nature-rich locations and can range from chilled to challenging. Kayaking through Croatia's Dalmatian Coast gives you up-close views of sea caves and quiet coves, while paddleboarding on Scotland's lochs offers peaceful isolation. Prefer warm water? Snorkelling in the Azores puts you face to face with vibrant marine life in crystal-clear volcanic bays.