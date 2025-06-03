Pliot Shares Breathtaking View From The Cockpit During Landing, Video Goes Viral

From the soft roar of the engines to the surge of adrenaline during takeoff and landing, flying is truly a unique experience. While passengers enjoy stunning views from their seats, have you ever wondered what pilots see during those intense moments of landing? A viral video now offers an exciting peek inside the cockpit, showing the breathtaking view pilots get as they skillfully bring the plane safely down. The text overlay on the clip reads, "What a pilot sees during landing." The video opens with the pilot flying the plane through a thick blanket of clouds that obscures his view.

To reach the landing spot, the plane swiftly and precisely breaks through the cloud cover. Finally, the pilot brings the aircraft safely to the ground. The side note read, "Diving into clouds. Thick layers surround the cockpit, the world outside fades-visibility drops to zero. It's all about the instruments. Attitude, speed, localizer, glideslope - each value scanned, each adjustment based on numbers, not sight. Then, finally, a break in the clouds. The runway appears late, but in time and exactly where it should be. No surprises. Just precision. THIS never gets old." Watch the viral video here:

The video went viral with almost 16 million views on Instagram. People shared their reactions to the clip in the comments section.

One user wrote, "I can only say Wow! To imagine coming down through the clouds and seeing the runway right up in front of you immediately, at a very high speed! Thank you for a glimpse of what a pilot sees."

Another added, "So so so clever. What confidence you must have in your instruments in the cockpit? And air traffic control. I have so much respect for this."

"The amount of freak I felt when the plane was embedded on the cloud," read a comment.

A user remarked, "Beautiful but scary at the same time."

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments section below!