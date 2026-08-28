Indian Railways Launch 11-Day 'Green Escape' Package: Route, Fare And All You Need To Know

If the Northeast has been sitting on your travel list, IRCTC has a pretty packed itinerary that takes you across Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh in 11 days/10 nights. Called “The Green Escape – 3 States, Ex Guwahati”, the package covers places such as Shillong, Cherrapunjee, Mawlynnong, Kaziranga, Dirang and Tawang. The package starts from Rs 49,170 per person for a group of 10 travelling on a twin/double-sharing basis. The tour is scheduled to depart every Tuesday.

From Guwahati to Tawang

The trip begins in Guwahati, where travellers are picked up from the airport or railway station. Day two takes the group towards Shillong, with a stop at Kamakhya Temple and Umiam Lake.

The next few days are all about Meghalaya. The itinerary includes Cherrapunjee, Elephant Falls, Nohkalikai Falls, Mawlynnong and Dawki, including a visit to the Bangladesh border and the Umngot River.

After Meghalaya, the journey moves to Kaziranga, where an early-morning jungle safari is planned at the traveller's own cost. From there, the group heads towards Dirang and then Tawang.

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Tawang gets two full days

The Arunachal Pradesh leg includes the scenic Sela Pass, Jaswant Garh War Memorial and Jung Falls on the way to Tawang.

Day eight is reserved for an excursion towards Sangestar Lake (Madhuri Lake), Bum La Pass and the China border. The package notes that the China border visit is subject to permission from the Indian Army, while the vehicle for the Bum La excursion has to be hired separately at Tawang.

The final days include a visit to Tawang Monastery, followed by the drive back to Guwahati for the return journey.

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What does the package cost?

For regular bookings, the listed price is Rs 79,090 for a single, Rs 55,840 for double occupancy and Rs 51,870 for triple occupancy. Children aged 5-11 with a bed are charged Rs 41,450, while children aged 2-4 without a bed cost Rs 30,340.

For groups travelling together on twin/double sharing, the special tariff is Rs 51,470 per person for four travellers and Rs 49,170 for a group of 10.

The package includes 10 nights in comfort-category hotels, breakfast and dinner, transfers and sightseeing in a tourist vehicle, travel insurance, permits where applicable and GST.

Lunches, personal expenses, airfare/train fare, Dawki boating, the Kaziranga safari and the Bum La vehicle are not included. Hotel check-in is at 2 pm, and check-out is at noon.