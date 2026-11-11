How Deepotsav Helped Ayodhya Families Turn Spare Rooms Into Steady Income

Deepotsav brought Ayodhya a record number of visitors this year, and the rush was good news for local homestay owners. While 36 lakh diyas lit up the city and a 2,100-drone show drew crowds, families opening their homes to tourists were seeing their rooms fill up too.

Around 15 lakh tourists visited Ayodhya between November 1 and 7, nearly double the over eight lakh recorded during the same period last year. Around 10 lakh devotees also visited Ram Lalla, compared to five lakh in 2025.

The increase in visitors gave the city's hospitality businesses a boost. Homestays, in particular, attracted families looking for affordable accommodation and a more personal experience of the city. Several properties reported full occupancy, while some guests extended their bookings.

Homestay Owners Report A Sharp Rise In Business

Vasudev Maurya, who runs Shri Ramdoot Niwas Homestay, reported a 120 to 130 per cent rise in business compared to normal days. All his rooms remained occupied throughout Deepotsav. Some guests from Maharashtra even extended their stays.

What did visitors enjoy? Apart from the family-like atmosphere, guests appreciated the home-cooked meals and laddoos from Hanumangarhi. The property also helped them with information about the Shri Ram Temple, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, Guptar Ghat and the Saryu Aarti.

Rooms were available at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per day, making the property an affordable option for visitors.

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Kusum Homestay, run by Avinash Kusum, also remained fully booked every day. He said families travelling with children particularly appreciated freshly prepared food, light meals for young children and hot water. Some guests described the experience as being similar to staying at a relative's home.

At Shri Shivay Homestay, demand continued even after all rooms were occupied. Operator Praveen Mishra said visitors from Gujarat and other states appreciated the hospitality. The business also helped increase his family's income.

Homestays Are Creating Work For Local Families

Photo: Canva (Representative Image)

The impact of the tourism rush is not limited to room bookings. For some operators, homestays have become a way to build a livelihood without moving away from Ayodhya.

Poonam Sonkar, who runs Poonam Homestay, said around 80 per cent of her rooms were booked during Deepotsav. Several guests extended their stays, and she welcomed them with Ayodhya's famous Khurchan Peda.

The business has also brought a significant change to her family. Her son chose to stay in Ayodhya and join the venture despite receiving a job offer in a major city in Rajasthan. The homestay now provides employment to two other people as well.

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For Rajkumari Tiwari, who runs The Rama Junction (B&B), the business became an important source of family income after her husband retired from the army. All rooms were booked during Deepotsav, with visitors from Kerala and Tamil Nadu among the guests. The venture has also given her husband an opportunity to remain active after retirement.

These experiences show how tourism can create opportunities beyond the hotel industry, including self-employment for women and work for young people who want to remain in their hometown.

What The Uttar Pradesh Government Says

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said Deepotsav was creating employment and livelihood opportunities alongside its religious and cultural significance. He pointed to the growing preference for homestays as a sign that tourism earnings were reaching local households.

Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, said homestays were becoming an important part of Ayodhya's tourism ecosystem. They allow visitors to experience local food, culture and lifestyle while giving residents an opportunity to earn from tourism.

For Ayodhya's homestay operators, Deepotsav has been a particularly busy period. Consistent tourist traffic could help these family-run businesses become a more dependable source of income throughout the year.