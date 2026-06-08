Himachal's Longest Toy Train Resumes Service After Nearly 4 Years

After a prolonged pause that left one of Himachal Pradesh's most scenic rail routes silent, the Kangra Valley Railway has finally resumed operations, restoring a cherished travel experience in the lower Himalayas. The colonial-era narrow-gauge line, which connects Pathankot in Punjab to Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh, began running again on Tuesday, bringing relief and excitement to both residents and travellers keen to rediscover this lesser-known mountain journey.

Services on the historic line had remained suspended for nearly four years after severe monsoon damage in 2022 disrupted operations. According to reports, the revival marks a significant step in restoring rail connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh while reopening access to a unique travel corridor known for its scenic charm. The Kangra Valley Railway stretches around 164 kilometres and is Himachal's longest toy train.

Kangra Toy Train Provides A Scenic And Affordable Route

The return of train services has been welcomed across towns such as Kangra, Nurpur, Jawalamukhi and Palampur. For many locals, the railway is not just a scenic ride but an essential and affordable mode of transport.

Travellers have pointed out the substantial difference in fares between road and rail. As per reports, while a bus journey to Jogindernagar can cost around Rs 392, the train ticket is priced at roughly Rs 40 per passenger, making it a far more economical choice. The restored service is expected to benefit daily commuters as well as tourists exploring the region.

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Kangra Valley Railway Repaired After 2022 Monsoon Damage

Train services on the Kangra Valley Railway were halted during the 2022 monsoon season after the railway bridge over the Chakki River suffered extensive damage due to strong water currents. The disruption cut off direct rail access between parts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, affecting both travel and local mobility.

The repaired line was formally reopened by Hamirpur MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur, along with Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Bhardwaj, who flagged off the service from Kangra railway station.

Toy Train Timings And Operations

On the first day of resumed operations, two seven-coach trains departed from Pathankot City Narrow Gauge railway station in the morning. Train No. 62465 left at 5 am, followed by Train No. 52467 at 7 am. From the Himachal side, services began at 8:30 am from Kangra railway station, restoring connectivity along key points of the route.

A Scenic Route For Tourists Through The Lower Himalayas

The Kangra Valley Railway offers a leisurely journey through a diverse landscape of plains, valleys and mountain foothills.

Opened in 1929 during British rule, the line connects several culturally and geographically significant destinations, including temple towns like Jawalamukhi and Baijnath, as well as tourist hubs such as Palampur.

Along the route, the train runs beside the Pong Dam reservoir on the Beas River, passes through tea gardens and small villages, and gradually moves towards the dramatic backdrop of the Dhauladhar mountain range.

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A Lesser-Known Companion Of Shimla Toy Train

While Himachal Pradesh is widely associated with the Kalka-Shimla Toy Train, the Kangra Valley line offers a quieter, more immersive alternative. Unlike the steep climbs and tunnels of the Shimla route, this railway follows a gentler path through rolling landscapes, with constantly changing scenery that includes fields, streams, distant villages, and historic market towns.

The line crosses more than 900 bridges but has relatively few tunnels, allowing uninterrupted views of the surrounding terrain. Despite being less well-known compared to the Shimla Toy Train, it has long enjoyed a loyal following among railway enthusiasts.

A Historic Narrow-Gauge Line Offering Panoramic Mountain Views

With services back on track, the Kangra Valley Railway offers travellers a fresh reason to explore Himachal Pradesh beyond its more crowded destinations. The timing is especially favourable for those planning visits during or after the monsoon season, when the landscape turns lush and vibrant.

For travellers seeking a slower, scenic alternative to conventional hill travel, this restored toy train route presents a compelling journey through one of northern India's most picturesque and underrated regions.