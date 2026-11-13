Harsh Goenka Calls Out People Taking Helicopter Rides For Char Dham Yatra

In an age where convenience and speed increasingly define the way we travel, industrialist Harsh Goenka has sparked a thought-provoking conversation about the true meaning of a pilgrimage. Sharing his perspective on the Char Dham Yatra, Goenka highlighted how the journey matters as much as the destination.



According to him, reaching a temple after two months on foot is vastly different from arriving there in a helicopter. He believes that while both journeys may lead to the same destination, only one truly transforms the traveller.



On X, Goenka wrote, “We are increasingly obsessed with reaching destinations faster. Two months walking to Char Dham is a pilgrimage, while if you do it in two days by helicopter, it is a trip. Both reach the same temple, but only one transforms the traveller.”



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How The Internet Reacted

Harsh Goenka's observation received mixed reactions online. “Accessibility has made the places tourist spots rather than pilgrimage sites,” one user wrote.



“Agreed…it gets too crowded, and non-serious people come,” another said.



A few pointed out how posting on social media is a priority for many. A user said, “True. Any temple visit has become a trip or a holiday. People go to temples and make reels.”

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While many agreed with Harsh Goenka's observations, some stated that reaching the temple matters more than how people reach the destination.



One of them wrote, “Whatever conveyance we use to reach the destination, it's the appropriate attitude that matters, sir. Humility mingled with love.”



“And how does walking for 2 months count as a pilgrimage? By that logic, everyone will get moksha as a blessing. Whatever the gods wish! How he wants someone to visit. Or he visits them,” read a comment.



“I believe it is better to sit at home and serve street animals and plant trees in the neighbourhood,” another added.

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