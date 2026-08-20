"Fully Prepared For The Worst," Traveller's Vande Bharat Sleeper Check After 6 Months Goes Viral

Six months after travelling on the Vande Bharat around its launch, content creator Anusha decided to take the journey again. This time, she travelled solo and booked First AC. Her mission was to see whether the train still looked and felt as premium as it did when it was first launched.

She expected things to be different. In an Instagram video, Anusha said she was "fully prepared" to find the Guwahati to Kolkata Vande Bharat completely trashed after months of operation. But what she found inside surprised her.

Anusha Was Impressed The Moment She Entered

Anusha said she was first offered chai before heading to her seat. Then came her first big surprise. The First AC cabin was spacious, modern and, most importantly, clean. According to her, it was still "spotless" even after six months. For someone who had already travelled on the train around its launch, this was an important comparison.

This time, she wanted to know what it looked like after regular passengers had been using it for months. Deciding that the cabin alone was not enough to judge the train, she wanted to check the bathroom. And this is where she found another surprise. The First AC coach has a dedicated shower area. Anusha showed the bathroom in her video and said she was surprised by how clean it was. In her case, it passed.

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The Premium Experience Was Not Limited To The Cabin

Anusha also spoke about the food served on the train. She said it tasted just as delicious as it had on her first trip around the launch. For her, that consistency added to the experience.

By the end of the journey, she felt the train had successfully maintained its initial appeal. Her final verdict was that the premium train had passed her "six-month vibe check".

Unlike the daytime Vande Bharat trains, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is designed for longer journeys, connecting cities around 800 km to 1,200 km apart. Its first prototype trainset was rolled out by BEML in September 2024, and the first commercial service began on January 17, 2026.

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The train has three classes of accommodation: First AC, Second AC, and Third AC. The trainsets come with several passenger-focused features, including reading lights, CCTV cameras, bio-vacuum toilets, the Kavach train protection system, and a lot more. And for Anusha, all those features still felt premium after months of regular service. The cabin was clean, the bathroom passed her test, and the food remained enjoyable.

Connecting Howrah in Kolkata with Kamakhya in Assam, the train covers around 968 km and has a scheduled travel time of about 14 hours.

The one-way fare for the Howrah-Kamakhya service is Rs 2,435 for 3A, Rs 3,145 for 2A and Rs 3,855 for First AC.