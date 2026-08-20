Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express Approved: Route, Stops And Timings

The Railway Board has approved the regularisation of the Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express as train numbers 15095 and 15096. The weekly service is scheduled to begin from Gorakhpur on August 27 and from Delhi on August 28, improving rail connectivity between eastern Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.

The proposed train will provide a direct rail connection between Gorakhpur and Delhi, with stops at Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ghaziabad and Delhi.

Train number 15095 will operate from Gorakhpur towards Delhi, while 15096 will run in the return direction. The service has been approved as a weekly Amrit Bharat Express.

15095 Gorakhpur-Delhi: Departs 10:45 PM (Thursday), arrives 12:50 PM next day.

15096 Delhi-Gorakhpur: Departs 2:00 PM (Friday), arrives 6:25-6:30 AM next day.

The new service is part of a wider expansion of the Amrit Bharat network. The Railway Board has approved seven new Amrit Bharat Express services covering different parts of the country. These trains are designed to provide affordable long-distance travel, with the Amrit Bharat category primarily offering non-AC accommodation.

The Gorakhpur-Delhi service will pass through key stations in Uttar Pradesh before reaching Delhi. The route includes Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad.

Passengers should check the official Indian Railways timetable or National Train Enquiry System before planning their journey, as departure and arrival timings can be updated by the railway authorities. Indian Railways provides timetable, train enquiry and reservation-related services through its official passenger enquiry system.