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Financial Adviser At Union Ministry Arrested For Taking Rs 10-Lakh Bribe Through Wife

It is alleged that Sandeep, an officer of the 2020 batch of Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from a businessman for processing the renewal file, they said.

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Financial Adviser At Union Ministry Arrested For Taking Rs 10-Lakh Bribe Through Wife
The agency laid a trap on Tuesday and caught the accused officer.
Representational
  • CBI arrested a deputy controller from I&B ministry for alleged bribery case
  • Sandeep, ICAS 2020 batch officer, demanded Rs 15 lakh bribe for file renewal
  • Bribe amount was negotiated down to Rs 10 lakh for quicker processing
What is the maximum jail sentence for this type of bribery?

The CBI has arrested a deputy controller of accounts posted in the information and broadcasting ministry as internal financial advisor (IFA) for allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe through his wife for clearing a renewal file of a private company handled by him, officials said Wednesday.

It is alleged that Sandeep, an officer of the 2020 batch of Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from a businessman for processing the renewal file, they said.

"After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant to expeditiously process the renewal file for the private company's contract, which was pending before him," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency laid a trap on Tuesday and caught the accused officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh through his wife, the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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