From Stolen Shoes To Smashed Plates: 40 Wedding Traditions You Have To See To Believe

At a German Polterabend, people arrive carrying plates they fully intend to smash. At a North Indian wedding, a groom can find himself bargaining for the return of his own shoes. In a Tujia bridal lament, crying is rehearsed, sung and sometimes expected weeks before the ceremony.

These do not all come from the same kind of wedding. Some take place at religious ceremonies, some at receptions, and some in family homes before the official event. A few are old traditions that younger couples now adapt to suit themselves. Others are regional, optional or mainly seen at heritage celebrations.

What joins them is not one definition of marriage. It is the way weddings turn a private promise into a public occasion, often with food, noise, money, jokes, relatives and at least one person being made to feel slightly uncomfortable.

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1. The plates are meant to break

A German Polterabend can look like a domestic disaster organised by friends. Guests bring old porcelain, bowls and plates, then smash them outside the couple's home or venue.

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The phrase most often attached to the custom is Scherben bringen Gluck, commonly translated as "shards bring luck." Later, somebody has to sweep the mess. That somebody is the couple.

There are easier ways to spend the night before a wedding, but then there would be no photographs of the bride holding a broom in formal shoes.

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2. A log, a saw and too many phones filming

At some German and Austrian weddings, the couple are given a two-person saw and a log resting on sawhorses. They have to cut it in half together.

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It sounds straightforward until they start. One pulls too hard, the other pushes too soon, the saw jams, relatives shout advice from the side, and someone inevitably films the whole thing.

The custom is known as Baumstamm sägen. Nobody has to explain the symbolism. It is visible the moment the pair lose their rhythm.

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3. Scotland's blackening

There are wedding photographs in which the bride and groom look almost unrecognisable. Their clothes and faces are covered in flour, syrup, feathers, soot, fish, food waste or whatever else their friends have managed to collect. That is blackening.

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In parts of Scotland, the couple may be tied up, driven around and displayed publicly before the wedding. The origins are debated, though older washing and cleansing customs are often linked to it. The current version is far less about cleanliness.

Dr Sheila Young of the University of Aberdeen's Elphinstone Institute has described blackening as being “all about love and belonging.” That sounds gentle until somebody opens the bag of feathers

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4. The Turkish henna night

At a Turkish kına gecesi, somebody eventually sings a song that changes the mood of the room.

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There is henna, dancing, food and a bride sitting at the centre of the gathering. In some families, a gold coin is placed in her palm before henna is applied. Then come songs about leaving home, parents and childhood behind.

The bride may cry. Her mother may cry too. A henna night can move from noisy celebration to a room full of tears in minutes. It is a farewell party, except the person leaving is still seated right in front of everyone.

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5. The groom's shoes become leverage

At many North Indian weddings, the groom removes his shoes before entering the mandap. The bride's sisters and cousins have been waiting for this moment

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They hide the shoes, and negotiations begin.

The game is known as joota chupai. The groom's side offers money. The bride's side rejects the first amount with theatrical outrage. An uncle tries to negotiate peace. Someone makes an impossible demand. Eventually, the groom gets his shoes back.The money matters less than the chance to tease him in front of both families.

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6. China's bridal laments

Among Tujia communities in parts of central and south-west China, a bride may take part in ceremonial crying before marriage. Some accounts describe brides beginning weeks before the wedding, singing at set times and gradually being joined by mothers, sisters and other women in the family

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English descriptions often call it a “crying wedding,” which sounds as though the marriage is in trouble. The songs can be far more complicated. They may mourn leaving home, praise relatives, complain about a matchmaker or express nerves about the future.

A bride is expected to perform the lament well. That does not mean the emotion is fake. It means the feeling has a form, words and an audience

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7. A sticky blessing among some Maasai families

Among some Maasai communities in Kenya and Tanzania, a bride may receive a blessing from her father involving spitting on her head and chest before she leaves home.

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To someone unfamiliar with the practice, the gesture can appear insulting. Within the ritual context, it is understood as a blessing and a form of protection. Spitting also appears in other Maasai expressions of respect and goodwill.

Marriage customs differ across Maasai communities, families and generations. One account should not be treated as a universal script. But it is a useful reminder that gestures do not always carry the same meaning when they cross borders.

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8. Bread, salt and the bigger bite

In Russia and in other parts of Eastern Europe, newlyweds may be greeted with karavai, a decorated loaf served with salt.

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The couple break off a piece or take a bite. The family watches closely to see who takes more. This is not a scientific method for predicting household power, but it has been used for years anyway.

Bread brings abundance into the picture. Salt adds a sharper note, often linked to hospitality and the hardships a family will face. The scene usually takes place at the entrance to a reception, just before everyone stops being formal and starts looking for food.

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9. Three cups of sake

A Shinto wedding may include san-san-kudo, a ritual in which the bride and groom take three sips each from three cups of sake.

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The name means “three, three, nine.” The number three is auspicious, and nine is three multiplied by three. The ceremony is slow, measured and formal. It is not the kind of toast where someone raises a glass and shouts across a banquet hall.

In some ceremonies, relatives participate too. The idea is not only that two people are marrying, but that two families are being brought into one arrangement

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10. Greek almonds in odd numbers

At Greek weddings, guests often receive koufeta, sugar-coated almonds. They are commonly packed in odd numbers because an odd number cannot be divided evenly.

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The almond is slightly bitter. The sugar is sweet. Between them, they make a compact version of the usual wedding wish: may the difficult parts of life be outweighed by the good ones.

They also travel well, which may explain why guests tend to find them in coat pockets weeks later

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11. “Ftou, ftou, ftou”

At Greek weddings and baptisms, someone may make a soft spitting sound, “ftou, ftou, ftou,” three times toward the people being celebrated.

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It is not actual spitting. The sound is meant to guard against the evil eye, especially after someone has received a lot of praise or admiration.

The logic is familiar in many cultures: do not invite bad luck by announcing too loudly that everything is perfect

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12. The Japanese cups are small on purpose

The sake cups used in san-san-kudo are often arranged from smaller to larger. Each sip is tiny. The ritual has more to do with attention than drinking.

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There is something striking about its pace. Weddings can produce endless movement: greetings, photographs, outfit changes, relatives calling from different corners of the room. Here, the couple stop, hold a cup, sip and repeat.

The quietness is part of the ceremony.

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13. Norway's jingling bridal crown

A traditional Norwegian brudekrone can be tall, silver and almost architectural. Some have small dangling pieces that catch the light and make a faint sound as the bride moves.

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The ornaments were not added only for beauty. In older folk belief, the sound helped protect a bride from harmful forces during a vulnerable moment in life.

Crowns vary from region to region. A bride may wear a family heirloom, borrow one from a local community or use a recreation made for a heritage ceremony. Either way, it is difficult to enter a room quietly while wearing one.

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14. Welsh love spoons

In Wales, hand-carved wooden love spoons became traditional courtship gifts. The oldest surviving dated example at St Fagans National Museum of History is from 1667

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The carvings could be elaborate: hearts, keys, wheels, anchors, links and tiny bowls. A well-made spoon took time. It was not only a declaration of affection; it was evidence that the maker had patience and skill.

A wheel could suggest a willingness to work. An anchor could signal a desire to settle down. A badly carved spoon probably delivered its own message.

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15. The bride disappears from the Romanian reception

At some Romanian wedding receptions, friends stage a mock kidnapping of the bride. The groom has to “rescue” her by handing over champagne, paying a token ransom, singing, dancing or completing an embarrassing task.

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It is planned entertainment, not an actual abduction. That distinction is worth stating because the phrase “bride kidnapping” also refers to serious coercion and forced marriage in other parts of the world.

At the reception, though, it is a temporary plot twist. The bride vanishes, the groom is put on the spot, and guests suddenly have something new to watch.

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16. The Korean wooden geese

Traditional Korean wedding culture includes the presentation of wooden geese or ducks, often called kireogi. The birds are associated with fidelity and lasting partnership.

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Earlier wedding rituals used live geese. Carved wooden ones became the enduring version. Many couples display them at home after the wedding.

It is a small object with a large job: sit on a shelf and quietly remind everyone what was promised.

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17. A veil, a cord and sponsors who matter

In Filipino Catholic weddings, selected sponsors place a veil over the bride and groom, then arrange a cord around them, usually in a figure-eight shape.

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The ninong and ninang who do this are more than well-dressed guests with a task to complete. They are often older relatives or close friends who take on a continuing role in the couple's life.

The veil and cord are kept by many families after the wedding. Years later, they can turn up in boxes with photographs, invitations and the things people cannot quite throw away.

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18. A broom at the end of the ceremony

At some African American weddings, the couple jump together over a decorated broom as the ceremony ends.

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For many couples, it is a way to honour ancestry, family history and the persistence of Black love and kinship in the United States. The historical origins are complex. Broom-jumping customs have appeared in more than one culture, and scholars debate the exact route by which the practice became associated with enslaved African Americans.

Its present-day meaning is often personal. A broom can hold memory without requiring everyone in the room to understand every layer of that history.

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19. The Jewish wedding glass

A Jewish wedding ceremony often ends with a glass wrapped in cloth and broken underfoot. The guests respond immediately with “Mazel tov!”

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The broken glass has been interpreted in many ways. It can recall the destruction of the Temples in Jerusalem. It can be a reminder that joy has limits, that life is fragile or that a promise cannot be casually undone.

Families do not always explain it in the same way. But the effect is universal inside the room: one loud crack, a collective release and then celebration.

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20. A Polish queue for one dance

At Polish wedding receptions, guests may line up to dance briefly with the bride. A small cash contribution is often part of the arrangement, with the money intended to help the newlyweds.

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The queue can get long. Relatives who have not danced in years may suddenly become determined to get their turn.

The groom is often nearby, which means the bride is never very far away. But for a few minutes, the reception becomes a small, rotating community fundraiser with music.

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21. The Filipino money dance

A money dance also appears at many Filipino receptions. Guests dance with the bride or groom while pinning or placing money on their clothes.

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The style varies. Some families keep it formal. Others turn it into a lively part of the party, with music, a crowded dance floor and relatives trying to attach notes without damaging anyone's outfit.

It gives friends and family a direct way to contribute as the couple starts married life.

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22. The old Italian wedding gift envelope

At Italian weddings, envelopes of cash are common gifts, particularly for couples setting up a home or paying for a large celebration.

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In some regions, money may be pinned to the bride's outfit or collected in a satin bag during dancing.

The local details change from town to town and family to family. The principle is not unusual: weddings are expensive, and relatives have long found ceremonial ways to help.

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23. A coconut before the vows

In Hindu ceremonies, a coconut may be offered or broken during prayers before or during a wedding.

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The coconut is often treated as auspicious. Its use can signal a fresh beginning, prosperity and the removal of obstacles. In some ceremonies, it is handled by a priest or elder; in others, it becomes part of the offerings shared later.

No two Hindu weddings look exactly alike. A coconut can appear in one ceremony and be absent from another without either wedding becoming less traditional.

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24. Seven steps around the fire

The saptapadi is one of the central moments in many Hindu wedding ceremonies. The couple take seven steps together around a sacred fire.

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Each step is linked to a promise. The exact wording differs across regions and languages, but the themes often include nourishment, strength, prosperity, family, friendship and commitment.

By the seventh step, everyone has usually been sitting for a while. The act itself is simple. Its meaning is not.

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25. The Persian wedding spread

At a Persian wedding, the couple sit before a ceremonial spread called a sofreh aghd. It may include a mirror, candles, herbs, bread, nuts, sweets, coins and decorated eggs.

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Nothing on the spread is random. Light, abundance, sweetness, fertility and protection are all represented in one form or another.

In some ceremonies, women hold a cloth above the couple's heads while sugar cones are rubbed together over it. The sugar falls like a wish for a sweet future, though getting it to fall neatly is not always the main concern.

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26. A Chinese tea ceremony

At many Chinese weddings, the couple serve tea to parents, grandparents and senior relatives. In return, elders may offer blessings, jewellery or red envelopes.

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The order can matter. So can who is present. Serving tea is a way of publicly recognising family hierarchy and the joining of two households.

The actual drink may be modest. The room is not. People watch carefully, cameras come out and the newlyweds are introduced to a new set of expectations.

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27. Vietnamese tea and red áo dài

Vietnamese wedding celebrations often include a family introduction and tea ceremony. The bride may wear an áo dài, a long tunic worn over trousers, often in red or another colour associated with luck.

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Gifts may be exchanged, elders may be served tea and both families formally acknowledge the marriage. It is one of those rituals where a living room can suddenly feel more ceremonial than a ballroom.

The wedding day may continue elsewhere. But this part belongs to the families.

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28. Nigeria's family introductions

Nigeria has hundreds of communities and no single wedding tradition covers them all. But across many Nigerian traditional marriage celebrations, extended family plays a large role.

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In Yoruba ìdáná, Igbo igba nkwu and other ceremonies, there may be introductions, gifts, negotiations, special clothing, food and formal acknowledgements between families.

The couple are at the centre, but they are not left alone with the microphone for long.

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29. The Swedish myrtle crown

Myrtle has been used in Swedish bridal crowns as a symbol of love, fertility and new life. Because it is evergreen, the plant carries an idea of endurance that wedding flowers do not always have.

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Some families keep a myrtle plant for years and take cuttings from it for later weddings. In the best version of the story, one plant ends up at several generations of family ceremonies.

The crown may look delicate. The plant behind it is doing the long-term work.

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30. Armenia's wedding colours

In Armenian wedding traditions, red and green have often appeared in clothing, ribbons and decoration. Red is commonly linked with vitality and joy, while green can carry associations with fertility and renewal.

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Customs differ sharply between regions, diaspora communities and families. In some traditions, a groom's mother or another senior woman plays a role in dressing or veiling the bride.

The colours do not need a speech to do their work. They show up again and again across the day.

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31. The Mexican wedding lasso

At Mexican Catholic weddings, a lazo is placed around the couple, often by padrinos. It may be made of rosary beads, flowers, ribbon or another meaningful material.

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The lasso is usually arranged in a figure-eight shape. It is meant to represent unity and an enduring bond.

It is also a visual reminder that the sponsors are part of the ceremony. They step forward, place the lasso and become part of the wedding image that will outlive the dance floor.

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32. A ring warmed by the room

A ring-warming ceremony has become popular at intimate weddings in Ireland and elsewhere. Before the vows, the rings are passed from guest to guest.

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Each person holds them briefly, perhaps saying a silent prayer, making a wish or simply thinking of the couple. By the time the rings return, they have travelled through the room.

It is a small act. At a wedding with 20 people, it can take a while. Nobody seems to mind.

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33. The Southern bourbon burial

A Southern US wedding superstition advises couples to bury a full bottle of bourbon upside down at their ceremony site one month before the wedding.

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The promise is dry weather. The bottle is dug up after the ceremony and opened at the reception.

Whether anyone believes the weather forecast can be negotiated with Kentucky bourbon is beside the point. The burial creates one more reason for friends to gather before the wedding.

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34. A tree planted after the photographs

Some couples choose to plant a tree during a wedding weekend or shortly afterward. It is not tied to one nation or religion, and it has become popular in many places as a personal tradition.

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A tree grows slowly, needs care and can outlast the party by decades. It also gives guests something to ask about every anniversary.

The couple may eventually move house. The tree stays where it was planted and keeps the date in its own way.

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35. A family crown, veil or piece of fabric

Some of the most meaningful wedding objects are not part of any official ritual. They are family things: a grandmother's veil, a piece of a parent's clothing sewn into a dress, old earrings, a prayer book, a shawl, a watch.

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The object may never be mentioned in the ceremony. It may only be known to the person wearing or carrying it.

That is enough. A wedding does not need a crowd to witness every memory.

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36. The Mauritanian tradition that needs more than a wedding caption

In parts of Mauritania, leblouh has involved social pressure on girls and young women to gain weight before marriage. The practice reflects beauty standards that have associated a fuller body with wealth, fertility and family standing.

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It should not be presented as a quirky wedding ritual. Critics, rights groups and Mauritanian women have raised concerns about coercion and health risks. The practice has declined in many communities, especially among younger and urban generations, but it has not vanished completely.

A wedding list can include difficult traditions. It should not make them decorative.

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37. The astrology ritual some Hindu families choose

Some Hindu families consult horoscopes before marriage. When a person is believed to have Mangal Dosha, a symbolic ritual may be performed before the wedding, sometimes involving a clay pot, a tree or another object.

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Not all Hindu families follow astrology, and not all who do perform this ritual. It is best understood as a belief followed by some communities and households, not as a standard Indian wedding stage.

The wedding industry often turns it into a dramatic headline. In real life, it is usually handled quietly within the family.

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38. The bride's first tea in her new home

Across parts of East Asia, a bride's formal entry into a groom's family home has historically been marked through tea, food, greetings or gifts.

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The exact practice differs widely. In some families, tea is served to elders. In others, the bride is greeted with fruit, sweets or symbolic objects. Modern couples may adapt the moment or skip it entirely.

The idea behind it is older than any one object: marriage changes a family map.

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39. The wedding meal

Almost every culture has a version of it. After the formal rituals, people eat.

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The menu changes from place to place. It might be a multi-course banquet, a buffet, a home-cooked feast, a sweet table, a communal pot or a meal stretched over several days.

The wedding meal turns witnesses into participants. It is where people who met at the ceremony finally sit down, compare stories, make speeches, decide who is dancing and find out whether the couple remembered to eat.

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40. The final song

Many wedding traditions end not with a formal rite but with music. A last dance, a family song, a farewell circle, a band playing long after the older relatives have left.

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It may not be written into any religious text. Nobody may call it a tradition until it has happened several times in the same family.

But the final song does something useful. It gives people a way to leave a day they have spent months preparing for.