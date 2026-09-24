Planning A Georgia Trip From India? Know How Much Money You Need For 7 Days

A trip to one of the European nations is on the travel wish list for many, but the high cost makes it difficult to plan. If you want beautiful streets, mountains, beaches and old buildings without spending much, Georgia is a perfect budget friendly option.

But how affordable is it for an Indian traveller? Can you really spend seven days in Georgia within Rs 50,000? A travel content creator has shared a detailed breakdown of his own seven day trip to show what he actually spent.

On Instagram, the creator shared, “My return flights from Delhi to Tbilisi via Baku cost me Rs 35,000. I didn't need to get a Georgia visa because I had a US visa, but you can get an e visa for Rs 3500 two weeks before your trip. For accommodation, I stayed in both hostels and hotels, which cost me Rs 8000 for six days.”

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“Now, coming to dates and attraction tickets, I spent a total of Rs 10,000, which I booked through cabs. For public transportation, SIM and food, I spent a total of Rs 11,600 for seven days. So, adding up all the costs, the total cost of this trip was Rs 64,600.”

While the traveller claimed that a seven-day trip to Georgia within Rs 50,000 is difficult, but believes the same budget can be enough for a three day trip to Tbilisi, Georgia's capital city.

The creator also shared the approximate costs of some popular activities and places in Georgia. A ride on the Tbilisi Cable Car or Tbilisi Funicular costs around Rs 160 each.

Several attractions, including Gergeti Trinity Church, Chronicles of Georgia, Leghvtakhevi Waterfall, Batumi Boulevard, the Ali & Nino Statue and Sighnaghi, can be visited for free.

For paid experiences, a Kakheti wine tour may cost around Rs 2000 to Rs 4000, while a Kazbegi day tour can cost between Rs 2500 and Rs 4000.

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For getting around, travellers can use taxi apps such as Bolt or Yandex Go. Google Maps and Yandex Maps can help with directions. The creator also added that one Georgian Lari is roughly equal to Rs 32, which can make it easier for Indian travellers to understand prices while planning their budget.