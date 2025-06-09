Planning A Trip To Singapore? These 10 Strange Laws Might Surprise You - And Save You From Trouble

We all love to travel. There is something magical about boarding a plane and stepping into a country that feels like a different world. For Indian travellers especially, Singapore is often high on the bucket list. The country is close, clean and packed with futuristic gardens, street food wonders and enough shopping to keep your bags – and heart – full.

But before you start planning your picture-perfect Singapore itinerary, here is something you should definitely know: in this squeaky-clean, ultra-safe country, there are rules. Quite a few of them. And some may sound so unusual that you will do a double-take. But break them, and it is not just a warning you will get. We are talking fines, jail, and yes – even caning.

Here is a simple rundown of ten laws that might sound bizarre but are taken very seriously in Singapore. Bookmark this before you go!

1. Leave the chewing gum at home

If you are someone who cannot go a day without a minty chew, Singapore is not the place for it. Since 1992, chewing gum has been banned. Chewing gum in public isn't illegal, but littering is strictly enforced. Fines apply to anyone who discards gum improperly.

Why so serious? Because the law was introduced to stop people from sticking gum on subway doors, public spaces and lift buttons. And honestly, that is partly why Singapore stays so pristine.

2. Drugs? Just don't

If you think you will be fine with just “a small amount,” think again. Singapore's drug laws are among the harshest in the world. Even trace amounts of drugs in your system – including substances you consumed before arriving – can get you in trouble.

Possession? Long-term jail. Trafficking? Death penalty. It's not just a scare tactic – it is strictly enforced. In some cases, even medicinal CBD oil products could land you in hot water.

3. Don't even think about vandalism

That doodle on a wall? Or a sticker slapped on a lamppost? Singapore sees that as vandalism – and it is punishable. Jail, hefty fines and caning (yes, physical caning with a rattan stick on your backside) are very real consequences.

4. Mind that smoke

You cannot light up just anywhere. Smoking is only allowed in designated areas – and that includes cigarettes and e-cigarettes. In fact, owning a vape can land you in legal trouble too.

Smoke near bus stops or building entrances? You could be fined. Most indoor places are strict no-go zones.

5. Flushing

Under Singapore's Environmental Public Health (Public Toilets) Regulations, anyone using a public toilet with a flushing system must flush after use—it's a legal requirement. Additionally, owners or occupiers of buildings must ensure these toilets are properly maintained, with essentials like toilet paper, soap or detergent, litter bins, and clean towels or hand dryers always available.

6. Jaywalking is a big no-no

Unlike cities where darting across the road is a sport, Singapore wants you to cross only at designated spots. Fines for jaywalking in Singapore typically range from SGD 20 to SGD 50 (Rs 1,200-3,000).

This rule helps keep things orderly and avoids unnecessary accidents. Pedestrian crossings are everywhere – so it is easy to follow.

7. No protests without permission

Want to start a rally or join a protest? You will need a police permit. Spontaneous gatherings – even peaceful ones – can get you arrested. The government keeps a tight rein on public order, and unauthorised demonstrations, no matter the cause, are treated as criminal offences.

8. No spitting. Anywhere. Ever.

It is unhygienic, it is rude – and in Singapore, it is illegal. If you are caught spitting in public, expect a fine. It is part of the country's strict commitment to cleanliness.

9. No booze in public after 10:30 PM

You might be the life of the party, but if you are drinking in a public space after 10:30 PM, you are breaking the law. Drinking is restricted in public areas overnight – though licensed venues are exempt.

Planning a beachside beer? Just make sure it's not during restricted hours.

10. Don't feed the wildlife

Under Singapore's Wildlife Act, feeding wild animals is strictly prohibited unless you have written approval from the Director-General. Even with approval, you must follow all stated conditions. Violating this law can result in a fine of up to SGD 5,000 for a first offence, and up to SGD 10,000 for repeat offences.

Final Word: Singapore Is Worth It

Yes, the laws are strict. But they are also the reason this country is one of the safest, cleanest and most efficient places you will ever visit. Want to marvel at Gardens by the Bay, sip laksa in Chinatown, and stroll through Little India without worry? Just follow the rules.

It's not hard – be respectful, stay informed and keep your gum at home.