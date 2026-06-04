Explore These 7 Waterfalls Of Kerala For A Refreshing Summer Trip

Kerala feels even more magical in summer when its waterfalls flow through lush forests, rocky hills, and cool valleys. While many travellers look for beaches during hot weather, Kerala's waterfalls offer a calm and refreshing escape from the heat. The sound of falling water, the fresh mountain breeze, and the natural beauty create the perfect setting for a relaxing holiday. From hidden forest spots to popular tourist attractions, every waterfall in Kerala has its own charm and scenic appeal. These places are ideal for nature lovers, photographers, adventure seekers, and families who want to spend quality time outdoors. If you are planning a summer holiday filled with greenery, cool water, and stunning views, these beautiful waterfalls in Kerala deserve a place on your travel list.

Also Read: Why This River In Dawki, Meghalaya Looks Invisible, And The Adventure It Offers Tourists

Must Visit 7 Waterfalls Of Kerala

Athirappilly Waterfalls

Athirappilly Waterfalls is one of the most famous waterfalls in Kerala and is often called the "Niagara of South India". Surrounded by thick greenery and wildlife, this waterfall looks stunning during summer mornings and evenings. The cool mist from the falls offers relief from the heat and creates a peaceful atmosphere. It is a perfect destination for nature walks, photography, and family outings.

Soochipara Waterfalls

Located in Wayanad, Soochipara Waterfalls is known for its three-tiered flow and scenic forest surroundings. The journey to the falls includes a short trek through tea plantations and dense trees, making the experience more exciting. During summer, the water stays cool and refreshing, attracting visitors who want to enjoy nature away from crowded cities. The calm environment and fresh air make it an ideal summer escape.

Meenmutty Waterfalls

Meenmutty Waterfalls is another beautiful attraction in Wayanad that offers stunning natural views and adventurous trekking trails. The waterfall cascades from a great height and forms a refreshing pool below. The surrounding forest area remains cooler even during hot summer days, making it a comfortable place to explore. Adventure lovers especially enjoy the trekking experience and peaceful atmosphere around the falls.

Also Read: Which Place Is Known As The Rainbow Capital Of The World?

Vazhachal Waterfalls

Situated close to Athirappilly, Vazhachal Waterfalls is known for its calm beauty and wide rocky landscape. Unlike strong waterfalls, the water here gently flows over rocks, creating a relaxing and scenic setting. Summer visitors enjoy spending quiet time near the flowing streams while listening to the sounds of nature. The surrounding forest area also adds to the cool and refreshing experience.

Palaruvi Waterfalls

Palaruvi Waterfalls, located in Kollam district, is known for its medicinal water and lush green surroundings. The name "Palaruvi" means "stream of milk", which perfectly describes its white cascading flow. The natural pool formed below the waterfall is popular among visitors looking to cool down during summer. Its peaceful surroundings and forest views make it one of the best summer destinations in Kerala.

Photo Credit: unsplash

Thommankuthu Waterfalls

Thommankuthu Waterfalls is a hidden gem in Kerala that offers a mix of adventure and relaxation. This waterfall features several small cascades spread across rocky terrain and forest paths. Summer is a great time to visit because the area stays naturally cool and less crowded. Visitors can enjoy short treks, birdwatching, and peaceful moments surrounded by greenery and flowing water.

Aruvikkuzhi Waterfalls

Aruvikkuzhi Waterfalls is a lovely picnic destination located near Kottayam. Surrounded by rubber plantations and green hills, the waterfall creates a calm and refreshing setting during summer. The gentle flow of water and natural scenery make it suitable for families and travellers looking for a peaceful getaway. It is also a great spot for photography and relaxing in nature.

Kerala's waterfalls offer the perfect mix of cool weather, natural beauty, and peaceful surroundings during summer. Whether you love adventure, photography, or simply relaxing close to nature, these waterfalls promise a refreshing and memorable travel experience.