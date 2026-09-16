"Europe, Africa And The Arab World Had A Baby": Creator Says Indians Will Love This Country

It's always fascinating to discover what makes a new place tick when you're travelling. After all, it's the vibe, food, people, architecture and culture that give a destination its identity and, in many ways, its soul. While every place has something that sets it apart, some small similarities also connect one culture to another. Talking about one such destination,

Mumbai-based traveller and content creator Preethi shared a video on Instagram, giving glimpses of her trip to Morocco. She also highlighted some of the interesting aspects of the country. “This country is what happens when Europe, Africa and the Arab world have a baby. And Indians will love it,” she said.

According to her, travelling to Morocco is relatively convenient, with a simple e-visa process, the country offers plenty for Indian travellers to enjoy, from flavourful food to its love for chai. She also highlighted the range of stays available, including properties that feel like palaces for as little as Rs 4,500 a night. “It's not even expensive,” she added.

Food and shopping are another part of the Moroccan experience. She spoke about shopping at “unbelievable prices” and trying street food for as little as Rs 20. Preethi also highlighted Morocco's famous argan oil and beauty products, which she said are available at great prices.

“The people are so nice. They love Shah Rukh Khan. Music, dance and they'll pour you some mint tea before you even ask. They even have their own version of Bollywood. The Odyssey was shot here,” her voiceover played in the background as the reel showed her experiencing Morocco in the best ways possible.

Also Read: The Great Wall Of India Stands In Rajasthan And Still Holds Mysteries

Preethi continued that Morocco is home to the world's oldest continuously operating university, which was founded by a woman. “With deserts, and mountains, blue towns, green galleries, ancient medinas, beaches and cities that feel like you're travelling back in time, this country has it all. Habibi, this is Morocco,” she concluded. “And it should be on your list.”

People appreciated the video in the comment section with heart emojis.

Someone wrote, “Is it sooper expensive? And how long do you think is good to cover the place?”

“Very very well encapsulated Preethi, colourful, vibrant and lively just like you! One of your best till date!” a comment read.

A user mentioned, “Morocco has always been on my bucket list”

Also Read: Only 6 People Live On This Remote Island Where Groceries Arrive By Helicopter

Someone expressed, “This looks gorgeous, definitely on the list now”

“I want to go for the food and ceramics,” a user stated.

If Morocco wasn't on your travel list yet, perhaps this is your sign to add it.

