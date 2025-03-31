Eravikulam National Park In Kerala Reopens On April 1: Complete Guide For Wildlife Enthusiasts

Kerala's famous Eravikulam National Park is all set to reopen on April 1, 2025. The park was closed for two months due to the breeding season. Located in the Western Ghats of Munnar, it is one of Kerala's top wildlife reserves and a popular tourist attraction. In addition to its spotted deer population, it is famous for providing a home for the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, a type of wild goat that is exclusive to this area.

Here's Everything To Know For A Trip To Eravikulam National Park:

How To Reach?

Munnar is the entry point to the Eravikulam National Park. Located in Kerala's Idukki district's Devikulam Taluk, the park may be reached by using the road going to Rajamala.

Operating Hours And Entry Information

Daily operating hours for Eravikulam National Park are from 8am to 4pm. Tickets can be bought online or in person, making it a seamless entry process. It is advised to get your tickets in advance to avoid long waiting as it is a popular tourist spot.

Ticket Prices

The entry fee costs Rs 125 per person for adults and Rs 95 for children. Foreign tourists have to pay Rs 420 for a ticket. Extra charges are applied for cameras - Rs 335 for video and Rs 45 for still photography.

What To Expect?

There is much more to Eravikulam National Park than merely seeing wildlife. Along with taking in the Nilgiri Tahr, tourists may walk along picturesque paths, see stunning waterfalls and enjoy breathtaking viewpoints of the place.

A highlight of the park is Anamudi Peak, the tallest mountain in South India.

For nature enthusiasts and photographers, the rolling meadows and mist-covered mountains provide a magical setting. The park also offers guided tours, which explore the rich biodiversity of the place.