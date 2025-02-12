Unexpected Feline Passenger Discovered Onboard Flight To Germany, Crew Chases After It

A stowaway cat caused a two-day delay for a Ryanair flight, reportedly scheduled to fly from Rome to Germany last week. Just before takeoff, crew members heard meows coming from the Boeing 737, according to Jam Press (as cited in The New York Post). Maintenance workers were called in to discover the source and ended up having to remove several panels from the airplane. The unlikely air passenger was found hiding in the electrical bay. As per The New York Post, the cat later went back into the wiring, which prompted the cancellation of the flight due to safety reasons.

The crew removed several panels to track the cat but it kept moving between different parts of the plane. According to reports, it eventually exited the aircraft on its own through an open door. The plane was grounded for two days due to the feline's antics. Had it not been discovered, the cat could have been a serious cause of concern in the air. Since the incident, the high-flying feline's adventure has gone viral and received a lot of attention online.

Before this, in 2021, a flight from Sudan to Qatar was forced to turn back shortly after takeoff when a stray cat attacked the pilot. More recently, a cat named Mittens made headlines after a travel mishap saw her complete three flights between New Zealand and Australia in just 24 hours. Travelling with her owner, Mittens was mistakenly left on the plane after landing. Her owner, who waited three hours to retrieve her, was then informed that the plane had already departed back to New Zealand - with Mittens still on board. Click here to read the full story.

