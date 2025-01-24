"How Can This Happen?" Cat Left On Plane Travels Back And Forth Between New Zealand And Australia

A cat named Mittens unexpectedly racked up significant air miles after being left on a plane and completing three trips between New Zealand and Australia within 24 hours, according to the Associated Press. Mittens was travelling with her owner, Margo Neas, from Christchurch, New Zealand, to Melbourne, Australia, on January 13. However, after landing, airline staff failed to remove the cat from the plane. Margo waited for three hours to retrieve her pet, only to be informed that the aircraft had already begun its return flight to New Zealand - with Mittens still in the cargo hold.

"I just kept asking, 'How can this happen?'" Margo recounted.

Airline staff explained that Mittens' cage was accidentally obscured by a wheelchair, causing baggage handlers to overlook her. Fortunately, a pet moving company Margo had previously engaged for the journey stepped in to help. Mittens was eventually placed on another flight back to Melbourne.

"When I finally got her, she ran straight into my arms and snuggled up for the biggest cuddles ever. It was such a relief," Margo shared.

In a statement, Air New Zealand expressed regret over the incident and promised to reimburse all expenses related to Mittens' extended journey.

"We're working closely with our ground handlers in Melbourne to prevent such incidents in the future," said spokesperson Alisha Armstrong.

Margo revealed that the ordeal has temporarily transformed Mittens, who is typically aloof, into an unusually affectionate pet. "She's getting all the attention she wants right now because we're just so relieved to have her back," Margo said.