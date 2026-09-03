"Unbelievable Property": British Man Praises Taj Palace Mumbai, Says India's 5-Star Hotels Rival Dubai, UK

British content creator Harry Jaggard has shared his experience of staying at The Taj Palace in Mumbai, giving his followers a glimpse of what it is like to experience one of India's most iconic luxury hotels. Harry spoke highly of the hospitality and service he received during his stay, describing the country's five-star hotels as being “on another level".

In the latest episode of his Holafly Podcast with travel content creator Chris Rodriquez, Harry spoke about his experiences. “I stayed at the Taj Palace in Mumbai, which is where they had the terrorist attack a long time ago. It's famous for multiple reasons, but it was an unbelievable property,” he said, comparing his 5-star hotel stays in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

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“I recently went to Pakistan and stayed at the Pearl Continental, which is supposed to be their best hotel in Karachi, and the hotel there was nowhere near the standard I've stayed in in India,” he shared, explaining that when you stay in an Indian 5-star hotel, it's actually a 5-star hotel, the same as Dubai or the UK. “But when you stay in a Pakistani or Bangladeshi 5-star hotel, it's more like a 4-star or maybe even a 3-star hotel,” he added.

Sharing his views on Indian 5-star hotels, Harry said India has a huge higher-class society with a lot of wealth. “India is honestly on the rise if they can just keep a lid on the crazy population growth; they have got huge potential,” he shared.

Harry's comments sparked a wider conversation online about India's luxury hospitality, with many users agreeing that the country's 5-star hotels stand out for their service and comfort.

The video received varied reactions from the internet. “Hotels in India are the best in the world, hands down,” one user wrote.

“UK or any EU 5-star hotel is nowhere near Indian 5-star hotels,” another commented.

“That's Indian hospitality for you,” someone else added.

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“Look at us…good hotels, growing GDP and even getting compliments from the British! India is clearly doing something right,” an individual noted.

“When it comes to 5-star hotel services, we are way ahead of the UK as well,” another said.

The Taj Mahal Palace is situated in the Colaba area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was opened in 1903 as the Taj Mahal Hotel and has historically been referred to as “The Taj”. It is owned and managed by the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), a Tata Group company.