Boy Throb Band's Indian Member Finally Gets US Visa. What Exactly Is O-1 Visa?

After months of waiting, viral videos, and a social media campaign that grabbed global attention, Indian singer Darshan Magdum has finally gotten his US O-1 visa.

The news was announced on August 3 by his pop group, Boy Throb. In a video shared online, Magdum, who was still in India, broke the news to his bandmates during a video call. With the visa finally approved, Magdum can now travel to the United States and perform with the rest of the band.

Magdum's Application Became A Big Story

Darshan Magdum is an Indian singer and content creator who became popular for doing things differently. Instead of polished singing videos, he started posting deliberately off-key versions of popular songs and quirky performances on social media. His unique style caught people's attention and quickly earned him a loyal fan base. His online popularity eventually led him to become the only Indian member of Boy Throb, a four-member pop group.

Although Magdum was part of Boy Throb, he could not travel to the United States because his visa had not been approved. Instead of hiding the problem, Boy Throb made it part of their story.

According to The Guardian, the band even rewrote the lyrics of popular songs to directly appeal to US authorities, asking them to approve Magdum's visa.

The campaign spread rapidly online. And now, after months of waiting, Magdum has finally received the approval.

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What Is An O-1 Visa?

The O-1 visa is one of the most well-known US work visas for people with exceptional talent. It is a non-immigrant visa given to people who have shown extraordinary ability in their profession.

This can include science, education, business, athletics, and the arts. It is also available for people who have achieved extraordinary success in the motion picture and television industry.

Basically, it is meant for people who have built a strong reputation in their field and have been recognised for their work at the national or international level.

The visa allows them to travel to the United States to continue working in the same field.

What Does "Extraordinary Ability" Mean?

The US government has a very specific meaning for the term.

For science, education, business and sports, it means the person has reached the top level of their profession and is among a small percentage of people recognised for outstanding work.

For artists, the standard is called "distinction." This means the person is prominent, well-known, respected or recognised for a high level of achievement in the arts.

For the film and television industry, applicants must show extraordinary achievement and be recognised as outstanding or leading in their field.

Different Types Of O Visas

The O visa category is divided into four parts:

O-1A is for people with extraordinary ability in science, education, business or athletics.

O-1B is for people with extraordinary ability in the arts or extraordinary achievement in films and television.

O-2 is for people who provide essential support to an O-1 artist or athlete during a specific event or performance.

O-3 is for the spouse and unmarried children under 21 of O-1 and O-2 visa holders.

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Can Anyone Apply For It?

An individual cannot simply fill out a form and apply on their own. A US employer, a US agent or a foreign employer working through a US agent must file the application for them. The application is submitted through Form I-129, also known as the Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker.

How Long Can Someone Stay?

The initial stay can be for up to three years. If more time is needed to complete the same project or event, the stay can be extended one year at a time.

Visa holders are also allowed to enter the United States up to 10 days before their approved work begins and stay for up to 10 days after it ends. However, they can only work during the approved validity period.

Now that Darshan Magdum's O-1 visa has finally been approved, he can perform with his bandmates in person for the first time in the United States.