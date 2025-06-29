All About O-1 Visa, Entry Route To US Gaining Popularity Among Indians

As Indians face challenges in getting a work visa in the United States due to long queues and the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, the O-1 visa is emerging as an alternative for professionals seeking job opportunities in the US. The O-1 is a specialised non-immigrant visa for individuals with "extraordinary ability" in the field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), arts, education, business, athletics, or the film or television industry.

Established under the Immigration Act of 1990, the O-1 visa is being touted as an alternative to the increasingly competitive H-1B visa, but "with no lottery system."

What Is An O-1 Visa?

The O-1 offers a temporary entry into the US to individuals who demonstrate extraordinary ability by sustained national or international acclaim, or a record of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture and television industry. To get this visa, applicants are required to meet at least three of eight rigorous criteria, such as major awards, scholarly publications, or original contributions to their field.

Unlike the H-1B, which has a mere 37 per cent approval rate due to intense scrutiny, the O-1 allows high-skilled talent to bypass systemic uncertainties. It gives more eligibility flexibility to applicants, as it requires no minimum salary or formal degree, and accepts international awards or media coverage as proof of an individual's achievements.

However, an O-1A visa application is typically much costlier than the H-1B application. Its costs range from $10,000-$30,000, around 10 times higher than H-1B fees. But, it has a success rate of 93 per cent and offers initial validity for up to three years with unlimited extensions.

O-1 Visa Gaining Popularity Among Indians

According to the US Department of State data, O-1A issuances surged from 8,838 in FY2020 to 18,994 in FY2023, with Indians driving much of this growth.

Per the FY2023 data, Indians were the third-largest cohort of O-1A visa recipients globally, by receiving 1,418 O-1A visas, trailing only the U.K. and Brazil.

The visa is not only becoming increasingly popular among solo entrepreneurs, but also among multinational firms like Google and Tesla.

Highlighting its accessibility beyond traditional employment, Soundarya Balasubramani, a 28-year-old founder of educational venture The Curious Maverick, told Ecanomics Times (ET), recounted the ease with which she secured an O-1A as a solo entrepreneur.

"I got my O-1A (visa) approved as the solo founder and 100 per cent owner of an educational venture that publishes books and builds communities," she said.

Another reason for its popularity is no lottery system in the O-1 category. Sahil Nyati, founder at Jinee Green Card, describes the O-1A as an H-1B visa without a lottery.

"There's definitely higher interest in O-1A, simply because it's like an H-1B without a lottery, although it's not a piece of cake," Nyati told ET.

In FY2024, a total of 225,957 H-1B visas were approved as compared to only 22,669 O-1s. But since then, the demand for H-1B has seen a declining trend, while O-1s are witnessing nearly 10 per cent year-on-year growth.

Aslam Ahmed, Partner, Singhania & Co, told the publication that companies like Google, OpenAI, Tesla, and McKinsey are among those open to recruiting promising new talent from India and attracting well-established players in their fields to their US headquarters. "Top universities like Harvard, Yale and Columbia are always looking to hire the best faculty and researchers globally," he added.

