5 Best Family-Friendly Beach Destinations In India For Your Next Holiday

Beach holidays in India often bring Goa's party scene or the Andamans' diving spots to mind. But for families, it's all about calm waters, clean beaches, and fun for all ages. Travelling with kids means finding destinations that are safe, easy-going, and full of little joys — think gentle waves, roomy resorts, and seaside snacks. Whether you're squeezing in a weekend break or planning a longer getaway, there are several spots along India's coastline that strike the perfect balance. From quiet shores to kid-friendly activities, these five beach destinations in India offer a perfectly relaxed family holiday by the sea.

Here Are The Top 5 Beach Destinations In India For Family Trips:

1. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island (Andaman & Nicobar Islands)

Photo: iStock

Regularly voted among Asia's best beaches, Radhanagar Beach is a winner for families who like their beach days peaceful and picturesque. Located on Havelock Island (now Swaraj Dweep), this beach is known for its soft white sand and gentle turquoise waves. It's not crowded like many mainland beaches, making it ideal for younger kids. There aren't water sports directly on the beach, which actually works in its favour-it means a quieter, safer shoreline for paddling. For activities, you can head to nearby Elephant Beach for snorkelling or go on a glass-bottom boat ride that'll wow the kids. Accommodation ranges from eco-friendly cottages to luxe resorts like Barefoot at Havelock.

Best time to visit: November to April

2. Kovalam, Kerala

Photo: iStock

Kovalam is proof that laid-back can still mean lots to do. Just 15 km from Thiruvananthapuram, this palm-fringed beach town has long been a favourite with families thanks to its crescent-shaped beaches, shallow waters, and a host of beachfront hotels that cater to all budgets. Lighthouse Beach, with its iconic red-and-white tower, is a great place for a lazy afternoon. There's also Hawa Beach and Samudra Beach nearby, all walkable and lined with cafes serving fresh seafood and kid-friendly fare. Ayurvedic massage centres offer parent-approved downtime, while boat rides in nearby Vellayani Lake add a bit of local flavour.

Best time to visit: October to March

3. Palolem Beach, South Goa

Photo: iStock

Goa might not be the first place that comes to mind when you're travelling with kids, but Palolem Beach in South Goa is a different story. Quieter than the party-heavy beaches up north, Palolem is clean, calm, and perfect for paddling. The waters are shallow, and the waves are gentle-making it safe even for toddlers. Beach huts here are family-friendly, and there are yoga classes, kayaking tours, and dolphin-spotting boat rides to fill up your itinerary. Food options are plenty and surprisingly varied-think wood-fired pizzas, Goan fish thalis, and pancakes for picky eaters.

Best time to visit: November to February

4. Puri Beach, Odisha

Photo: Pexels

Puri Beach is a hidden gem for families who like their holidays with a side of culture. While the beach itself is long, lively, and full of local life, it's also just a short drive from the Jagannath Temple and Konark Sun Temple-giving you a well-rounded trip that's fun and educational. The waves are strong during monsoon, but during winter and early summer, the sea is calm enough for swimming. Camel rides, seashell shopping, and the famous Sand Art Festival in December keep little ones entertained. The eastern sunrise here is worth waking up early for.

Best time to visit: November to February

5. Tarkarli, Maharashtra

Photo: Unsplash

If your family likes offbeat destinations with a bit of everything-snorkelling, forts, and clean, quiet beaches-Tarkarli is a winner. Located in the Sindhudurg district, it's one of Maharashtra's best-kept secrets. The waters here are some of the clearest on the Konkan coast, and there's even a coral reef just offshore. It's great for water babies, with safe snorkelling zones and boat rides to spot dolphins. You can even stay in a government-run MTDC resort right by the beach, which makes things easy for parents looking for comfort and convenience. Add in a visit to the nearby Sindhudurg Fort for a bit of history.

Best time to visit: October to March