Bengaluru Gets Its First Dinosaur Park Featuring Life-Sized Roaring Dinosaurs. Check Location, Ticket Price

Bengaluru has opened the doors to its first dinosaur park, offering visitors a chance to step into the prehistoric world of fascinating creatures. The park at Jollywood Studios has gained massive attention from the people of the city. Posting a video on Instagram, a content creator shared glimpses of the newly opened dinosaur park. The park offers life-sized animatronic dinosaurs placed all over the forest-themed park. At the entrance, the creator hopped on a safari-style ride, which drove through large wooden gates marked “Danger Raptors.”

The ride then moved through the forest-themed setup, offering visitors a chance to come face-to-face with the huge animatronic dinosaurs that roar and move. The video showed a T-Rex standing among the bamboo, a Brachiosaurus under a shelter and another T-Rex and Spinosaurus towards the end of the ride.

Take a Look at the Video:

Sharing the video, the creator wrote, “Ever seen dinosaurs come to life in Bengaluru? The Dinosaur Park at Jollywood Studios is a fun spot to explore with life-sized dinosaur displays that make you feel like you've stepped into the Jurassic world!”

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According to Jollywood Studios' official website, the dinosaur park offers a variety of activities, catering to different levels of experience and skill. Their museum also features interactive exhibits and displays that take visitors on a journey through time and explore the evolution of dinosaurs as well as their impact on the planet.

How to Reach Jollywood Studios?

Jollywood Studios is situated at Birmangla Cross near the Bidado Industrial Area in the Ramanagara district. It is right along the Bangalore-Mysore highway. It is around 35 to 45 kilometres away from central Bengaluru. Metro, cab, auto, and bus services are available on this route.

Opening Hours and Ticket Prices

According to the post, the dinosaur park is open from 11 AM to 6:30 PM, and ticket prices are Rs 1200, including all the activities.