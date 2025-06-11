Arjun Kapoor, Sister Anshula Kapoor Had A "Damn" Fun Amsterdam Vacation

Arjun Kapoor is beating the summer heat the right way. The actor has jetted off on a vacation in Amsterdam. His travel buddies? Sister Anshula Kapoor and her partner Rohan Thakkar. Of late, he has been sharing glimpses from the fun-filled trip on social media and we just can't keep calm. On Tuesday, June 10, Arjun Kapoor dropped a video on Instagram offering sneak peeks of his escapades. From strolling along the tree-lined streets and lush parks to cycling joyfully and undertaking a serene boat ride, the siblings made the most of their time at the destination.

Embarking on culinary outings formed a part of the itinerary, too. The video montage captured Anshula Kapoor smiling gleefully at the sight of a freshly-baked pizza. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, dug into a scrumptious bowl of creme brulee topped with a scoop of ice cream. The side note read, “AmsterDAMN, that was fun.”

Like Arjun Kapoor, if an Amsterdam vacation is on your mind, then do not forget to check out these places.

Here Are 5 Places To Visit In Amsterdam:

1. Van Gogh Museum

This museum is a haven for art lovers, featuring hundreds of paintings, writings, letters and illustrations by the iconic 19th-century painter Van Gogh. Photography is not permitted inside. You can hire a guide to learn more about the place.

2. Cruise Ride

Take a city tour in the Capital of the Netherlands by booking a luxurious cruise. Explore historic canals and major attractions like the Anne Frank House, the Westerkerk Church, the Skinny Bridge, and the Royal Theater Carre.

3. Dam Square

Bustling with shops, boutiques, cafes and souvenir outlets, Dam Square is a heaven for both shopping enthusiasts and foodies. After a sightseeing adventure, you can come here simply to relax and soak in the vibrant atmosphere.

4. Royal Palace

This key tourist hub is an architectural marvel constructed primarily out of sandstone. Inside, you will be greeted with brilliant sculptures, spectacular paintings, magnificent wall hangings, and glistening chandeliers.

5. Heineken Brewery

Indulge in a “Heineken Experience” at Stadhouderskade, witnessing the history and brewing process of the popular Heineken beer. There is also a tasting room for you to relish the different flavours.