Ananya Panday To Alia Bhatt, Why Everybody Loves Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug Holiday Home

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday on November 2. The actor reportedly marked the occasion with a midnight celebration with his family at the Taj Hotel. A video circulating online shows the superstar stepping out after the party and greeting fans with waves and flying kisses. Last year, SRK celebrated his birthday at his luxurious Alibaug holiday home.

Located within Deja Vu Farms, the sprawling property reportedly spans around 20,000 square metres and includes amenities such as a swimming pool and a private helipad. According to a 2020 Vogue report, the home was estimated to be worth around Rs 15 crore.

Take a tour of how the property looks from the inside.

Spacious And Elegant Living Room

At the heart of the getaway home is a spacious living room, best for get-togethers with friends and family.

The room embraces a soothing white palette, with plush sofas, white ceiling details and expansive floor-to-ceiling glass doors that flood the space with winter sunshine while framing views of the lush greenery outside.

Mosaic flooring adds character to the space, and statement pendant lights separate the living and dining areas.

The adjacent dining space continues the all-white aesthetic, featuring baroque-inspired chairs paired with a wooden dining table.

Relaxing, Breezy Patio

Extending the home's relaxed ambience outdoors is a breezy patio surrounded by greenery. Designed as a natural continuation of the living area, the space features comfortable white seating beneath a thatched roof supported by wooden pillars. The open-air setting has a warm, inviting feel, making it well-suited for entertaining family and guests.

Fancy, Resort-Style Pool

The holiday home's swimming pool is one of its standout features. Fringed by palm trees and set against views of the surrounding landscape, the outdoor space embraces the laid-back atmosphere that Alibaug is known for. Comfortable lounging areas further enhance the resort-like setting, offering an ideal spot to unwind.

Celebrities Love SRK's Alibaug Home

Over the years, the Khan family has hosted several celebrity friends at the holiday home, including Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Shanaya Kapoor.

Thanks to its abundant natural light, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and thoughtfully curated interiors by Gauri Khan, the home provides the perfect backdrop for both grand celebrations and laid-back get-togethers.