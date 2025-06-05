Anand Mahindra Discovers A Hidden Gem For Jazz Lovers In New York

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently went to New York and discovered a hidden gem for classic jazz lovers in Brooklyn. Taking to his X handle, Mahindra posted videos that he recorded at a jazz venue called "Brownstone Jazz", a place he says isn't just a venue, but a living tribute to the golden age of jazz. For the unversed, jazz is a type of music that features improvisation, syncopated rhythms, and a strong swing feel. In the videos, we see a space with dramatic lights, cosy vibes, and beautiful jazz music filling the air.

Sharing his experience, Mahindra wrote, "Tucked inside the living room of a 19th-century brownstone and hosted by the homeowners, "Brownstone Jazz" isn't just a venue - it's a living tribute to the golden age of jazz. Part of the long tradition of intimate NYC jazz clubs, it's helping keep the genre alive with flair and finesse."

New York is full of surprises — and for classic jazz lovers, one of its most soulful secrets is hidden in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.



Tucked inside the living room of a 19th-century brownstone,and hosted by the home-owners, “Brownstone Jazz” isn't just a venue —… pic.twitter.com/OxbaN3ilQN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 31, 2025

Further, he shares that the space has only 28 seats and it recreates the ambience of a "private salon, where every note feels personal and every solo echoes with history. The intimacy allows for a rare connection between the artist and the audience. Analogous to the 'mehfil' in our part of the world." Mahindra shared four videos that capture the wonderful essence of the place as described in his post.

The musicians here are not sidemen, continues Mahindra. "They include Grammy winners and world-class veterans of the jazz scene, each performance a masterclass in improvisation and storytelling. Between sets, the artists share anecdotes about legends of the genre - adding depth to the experience."

He ends his post by suggesting his followers not to miss this experience if they are visiting New York. Deeply impressed with the venue, he concludes, "It's a reminder of how jazz was meant to be heard."