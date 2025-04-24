Anand Mahindra Celebrates World's Largest Miyawaki Forest In Kutch

Anand Mahindra often shares fascinating places, people and things from around the world on his official X handle. Recently, the industrialist discovered another fascinating gem in India and shared it on his feed. This is a Miyawaki forest in Kutch. A Miyawaki forest is not a natural forest. "This land in the arid part of Kutch was largely barren until a few years ago. The lush, green colour has emerged only in the last few years," explains the video shared by Mahindra.

What Is A Miyawaki Forest?

Miyawaki Forest is named after the technique developed by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki. It involves planting saplings of various species close to each other to develop a dense urban forest. Through the Miyawaki method, a forest can be developed in just two to three years.

Largest Miyawaki Forest In The World

This forest in Kutch is made possible by the state government's environmental initiatives and the vision and hard work of Dr Radhakrishnan Nair - the green hero of India. Dr Nair has helped create 115 Miyawaki forests across the country, the video shares. The one in Kutch is the largest in the world.

Anand Mahindra writes, "I knew what a Miyawaki forest was but had no idea about Dr Nair and how he had created the world's largest such forest in India. At a time when the US has taken sustainability off its priority list, I am just grateful that we have such heroes amongst us."

Miyawaki Forest In Smritivan

This Miyawaki Forest with over 3 lakh plants is a part of Smritivan - the largest memorial and museum in modern India. Smritivan was created for the bereaved families of the earthquake victims from 2001. It is situated on the Bhujiyo Dungar (a small hill) on the outskirts of Bhuj.

The Miyawaki Forest is spread across the entire memorial to create a living, breathing monument that also serves as the lungs for the city of Bhuj.

Best Time To Visit:

The ideal season to travel to Kutch is in the winter from mid-October to early March.

Timings: