Indian Railways To Launch Third Vande Bharat Train Between Jammu And Srinagar

The Indian Railways is all set to introduce a third Vande Bharat train on the Jammu-Srinagar route via Udhampur. The service aims to provide passengers with another travel route option and help increase train capacity between the two cities.

“Good news for Udhampur. In response to a popular public demand of the local population and an earnest request made by us, the Railway ministry has agreed to include Udhampur as a stopover for the third and new VandeBharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar,” Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced on X.

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The two Vande Bharat trains were introduced on June 6, 2025, initially running between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar. From April 30, 2026 the services were extended to Jammu Tawai railway station, providing passengers a direct Vande Bharat connection between Jammu and Srinagar. According to the Indian Railways the trains have been running at full occupancy since their launch, prompting authorities to increase the number of coaches from 16 to 20 in each train.

The existing Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat service has four intermediate stoppages at Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Reasi and Banihal. The train covers the 269-km distance between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar in around 4 hours and 45 minutes, offering faster and more convenient connectivity between the two regions.

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The decision to add Udhampur in the route has been hailed as a significant boost for the region, with residents expressing appreciation for the move, which they believe will improve connectivity and make rail travel more convenient.

The Jammu-Srinagar third train announcement came amid a wider expansion of the Vande Bharat network. Another major upcoming service of the train network includes its Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper, which is expected to start soon.

The train is aimed at strengthening overnight connectivity between the two major cities. The train's final schedule and halts are yet to be announced by the Railways.