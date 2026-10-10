Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Bangkok Getaway Will Make You Want To Visit Thailand

Aditi Rao Hydari is in Bangkok with Siddharth for their romantic getaway. The actress has treated her fans to a series of sun-kissed pictures from their stay at Capella Bangkok, giving fans a peek into their luxurious retreat.

In the carousel shared on Instagram, Aditi appears relaxed as she enjoys the trip with Siddharth. One picture captures the couple soaking in an infinity-style pool during golden hour, while another shows them posing against the Bangkok skyline on an outdoor terrace.

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The next snippets captured some romantic moments of the couple by the water at night, with Aditi embracing Siddharth as they posed for the pictures.

The pictures offer a glimpse into the couple's time together, with moments spent enjoying the pool, the city views and the hotel's luxurious setting.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Indulgence with my fav human Swim, eat, repeat!”

How To Plan Your Bangkok Trip Under Budget

If Aditi and Siddharth's travel pictures have made you pack your bags, here's how you can explore the city while keeping your travel expenses under control.

1. Choose budget-friendly accommodation

Instead of booking a luxury riverside property, look for affordable hotels or guesthouses in areas with convenient access to public transport. This can help reduce accommodation costs while making it easier to explore the city.

Booking early or choosing package deals can also lower the average cost of a Thailand trip.

2. Use public transport

When it comes to transportation, Bangkok's public transport options can help you save a lot. Use the city's transport network to get around cities to avoid spending unnecessarily on taxis.

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3. Explore local food

Thailand offers delicious cuisine and a wide range of options that can fit any type of budget. Rather than dining exclusively at expensive restaurants, try local eateries and street food stalls. This allows you to experience Bangkok's food scene without compromising on taste or stretching your budget.

4. Sightseeing and other activities

Make a list of the places you want to visit before your trip. Prioritise the experiences that interest you and check entry fees in advance to keep your spending in check.

Temple visits and cultural attractions usually cost around Rs 100 to Rs 500 per person, island hopping tours, snorkelling, and other water activities usually cost around Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000 per person.

Choosing a tour package can also help you lower the cost as it consists of various sightseeing expenses and unique activities.

5. Shopping

Most of the expenses go on shopping during the holidays. Hence, decide how much you want to spend each day to help you enjoy your vacation without overspending.