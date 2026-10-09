This Colombian River Is Known As The 'Liquid Rainbow' And Looks Almost Too Colourful To Be Real

Most rivers look more or less the same throughout the year. But for a few months, one river in South America stands apart for a reason that's hard to ignore. You can see streaks of red, yellow, green and blue appear in its crystal-clear water, that makes it look like someone has painted the riverbed.

But the colours in this river don't stay forever, and they aren't visible year-round. Their appearance depends on a combination of seasonal conditions that transform this otherwise remote river into one of Colombia's most remarkable sights. Here's what causes the display and when you can see it.

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Cano Cristales Is Known As The Liquid Rainbow

Photo: Reddit/@r/travel

Located in Colombia's Meta department, Cano Cristales flows through the Sierra de la Macarena National Natural Park. It is popularly called the River of Five Colours because its riverbed can display shades of red, yellow, green, blue and black. The colours are especially visible during the seasonal period when water levels and sunlight create the right conditions for the aquatic plant growing along the rocks.

What Makes The River So Colourful?

The secret is Macarenia clavigera, an aquatic plant that grows attached to the riverbed. When water levels are suitable and sunlight reaches it, the plant develops vivid red and pink tones. The other colours come from the surrounding rocks, sand, vegetation and clear pools of water.

The display changes along the river, so visitors may see different shades in different sections rather than one continuous rainbow. The colours are a natural feature of the ecosystem, not the result of pollution or artificial dyes.

When Should You Visit Cano Cristales?

The colourful display is seasonal, and the best time to see it depends on rainfall and water levels. Colombia's official tourism website identifies May to November as the general period when the colours can be seen, with July and August often recommended for a visit. Conditions can vary from year to year, so check local guidance before booking.

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How To Reach This Colourful River

Cano Cristales is not a destination you can simply drive up to. Most visitors first travel to La Macarena, the town that serves as the gateway to the river. Flights operate from Colombian cities, including Bogota, depending on the season and schedule. From La Macarena, visits involve organised excursions, with boat transfers and guided walks to authorised sections of the national park.

The area is protected, and access to trails is regulated. Travellers should book through authorised local operators and follow instructions on where they can walk or swim. The river's colours are part of a fragile ecosystem, so sunscreen, insect repellent and other products should not be allowed to contaminate the water. Check current park rules before departure.

Cano Cristales may look like a river painted in several colours, but the spectacle is the result of nature working on its own schedule. Catch it at the right time, and a stretch of river in Colombia can look remarkably like a rainbow flowing over stone.